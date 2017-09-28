Mako

Evan Peters on his 'American Horror Story: Cult' role


  • Says that this season was the most demanding for him an actor. In addition to playing the fictional Kai, Evan also plays at different points Charles Manson, David Koresh, Jim Jones, Marshall Applewhite and Andy Warhol.

  • He read up on the various different cult leaders, calling the research process into events such as Jonestown to be 'heartbreaking' and says he's more frightened now of real-life cults.

  • Describes his character's relationship with Sarah Paulson's; "It's a challenge for Kai to maybe take her in and make her the queen, his right-hand woman. There’s something special and bewitching about her, where he sees her as an integral part of his master plan. Almost a heaven-sent figure. It definitely goes into a strange, odd, combative but loving relationship — if that makes any sense."

