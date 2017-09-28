Evan Peters on his 'American Horror Story: Cult' role
- Says that this season was the most demanding for him an actor. In addition to playing the fictional Kai, Evan also plays at different points Charles Manson, David Koresh, Jim Jones, Marshall Applewhite and Andy Warhol.
- He read up on the various different cult leaders, calling the research process into events such as Jonestown to be 'heartbreaking' and says he's more frightened now of real-life cults.
- Describes his character's relationship with Sarah Paulson's; "It's a challenge for Kai to maybe take her in and make her the queen, his right-hand woman. There’s something special and bewitching about her, where he sees her as an integral part of his master plan. Almost a heaven-sent figure. It definitely goes into a strange, odd, combative but loving relationship — if that makes any sense."
Murphy does have a bad habit of spoiling things, though.
If they haven't socked each other in the face recently then yes. (Did she press charges or did he?)
Ehhh Gethin Anthony was the better Manson. But then again its better that we NOT glorify him or the others. Sharon's family suffered enough. Jim Jones however....is Ryan Murphy going to use Kool-aid in some obscene fashion?
I haven’t started b/c they’re covering stuff that’s already been pretty well covered
Like, that holy hell documentary — i’d never heard of that guy
each season swirls further down the toilet bowl
Kai reminds me of Jared Leto joker
HIS JAMES PATRICK MARCH WAS EVERYTHING! Actually, his March inspired me to try to read Devil in the White City, but it can't begin to compare.