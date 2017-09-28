Evan Peters on his 'American Horror Story: Cult' role

This season sucks. Reply

Yesterday's was pretty good imo. Reply

It wasn't nearly as annoying as the first 2 episodes but that's because it didn't really focus on whatshername freaking out the entire episode. Leslie Grossman has been the saving grace. Reply

He's so fkn hot with the long blue hair Reply

itaaaa :( Reply

This sounds exciting but I don't get why Ryan and him spoiled the fact that they get together? Do they get together together??? She better not omg Reply

I think he's going to try to turn her, idt we know if he succeeds.



Murphy does have a bad habit of spoiling things, though. Reply

I think I've had that exact blue hairstyle. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

this show is SO typical. The ~real life references~ this season are lazy as fuck. I cringe so much during some of the lines those poor actors have to deliver with a straight face..... Reply

should i watch this season? I haven't finished a season since the coven one and the last 3 episodes fucking sucked Reply

don't bother if you haven't started. I MIGHT finish this season, but haven't finished one since the coven one as well... Reply

First three eps were so-so, fourth was pretty good. Reply

I'm rewatching the OG seasons at the moment. He's very good this season (as usual) and is probably the only saving grace. Reply

Evan's great when he gets to go all out. He was the best part of Hotel. Reply

I think this season is sooo good! Reply

lol ia i feel so alone in loving it! but then i hated coven and every1 i talk to says that's their fav so 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

ikr?! i'm obsessed, really don't get the hate Reply

My daughter and I are watching and we both love this season. Reply

is he still with emma roberts? Reply

If they haven't socked each other in the face recently then yes. (Did she press charges or did he?) Reply

ugh, yeah. i don't think either of them pressed charges, right? i may be mistaken though! Reply

Ehhh Gethin Anthony was the better Manson. But then again its better that we NOT glorify him or the others. Sharon's family suffered enough. Jim Jones however....is Ryan Murphy going to use Kool-aid in some obscene fashion? Reply

Has anyone started listening to the new cults podcast?



I haven’t started b/c they’re covering stuff that’s already been pretty well covered



Like, that holy hell documentary — i’d never heard of that guy Reply

which one? Reply

this season is a turd

each season swirls further down the toilet bowl



Kai reminds me of Jared Leto joker Reply

i haven't heard anyone talk about this season irl, which is a first Reply

i like that he has such a big part this season, since last season was w/e and he was so good in hotel (I LIKED HOTEL OK?!) I am so looking forward to seeing his Jim Jones. Reply

HIS JAMES PATRICK MARCH WAS EVERYTHING! Actually, his March inspired me to try to read Devil in the White City, but it can't begin to compare. Reply

