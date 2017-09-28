I love this song but I was not expecting Beyoncé in a remix lol Reply

IT'S FIRE Reply

Yonce still wishing she were Latina? Reply

lol i hadn't heard of this Reply

I love Beyonce and this is a great cause but I’m just tired of americans remixing these popular latino songs. The Despacito Justin Bieber saga was enough Reply

This song is originally French. Reply

Did not know that. But this one is the version that gained popularity and just like Despacito, it’s being remixed for english speakers. Reply

Bop in every incarnation tbh

Reply

As a latino it's annoying tbh Especially since white peoole sure do love the shit out of Despacito but will be quick to say in a second we're all dirty mexicans stealing their jobs and raping everyone so nah fuck Americans tbh



At least this goes to charity though Reply

I'll give this to Bieber, his pronunciation was pretty good. Bey's is god awful. Reply

Bieber's pronunciation was terrible though. Reply

bieber's is SO BAD tho. "depaciro, cirooo" Reply

As a native spanish speaker I think he sounds terrible, but comparing him to the marble mouth others make of the language he's not too bad tbh. Reply

lol no Reply

Yeah it’s pretty bad here. I think she was better on some other tracks of the past. Hey Reply

salvaje Reply

Bey is pretty bad at accents. I remember when she tried singing in French, it was so garbled. It's actually really surprising because most talented singers can imitate sounds pretty well. Reply

she sounds terrible Reply

we knew this was coming considering the growing popularity of this song. ("Despacito" wasn't just some quick little hit/fad. we Latinos are not just a trend, we've been making gringos dance for decades).



it's for a good cause so i'll buy it/support it. but i'll stick to listening to the original very much like i did with "Despacito."



coming back home after 2 weeks in Mexico was just bittersweet. i've been depressed just from the overall missing Mexico and then the earthquake that hit right after only made it worse. :( Reply

I agree. They hop on it like a trend. What’s next? Chantaje ft Drake? Reply

Link

Don't act like Drake wouldn't Reply

chantage is still a bop I am so mad at Shakira for not even trying to promote it Reply

A Maluma ft Ariana track would be my guess. Reply

Ven siempre <3 it might be bc your family is here right? I felt the same when i studied in the US and left Mexico. But i also feel super sad when i come back after visiting my family in the US. And the situation in the center and south is sad :( so many natural disasters :( Reply

but it's interesting, tho: latin americans are doing what latinos haven't Reply

We're a trend look at what Local Mix is doing in the U.k. with Reggaeton Lento lol Everyone wants to be the next big spanish speaking hit like Despacito 🙄



💜💜💜💜💜💜 Reply

Love it so much! Reply

Well this is worse than the other one and I'm sure my roommate will play it until my ears bleed, but I'm glad people who have a platform and in privileged positions to help are doing it.

It's really amazing how much money and people and food etc is arriving to victims from these natural disasters, the bad thing are usually the money grabbing governments from hell. Reply

IM CRYING THIS IS THE FEAT I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED



i also love to see so many people step up to help in these trying times Reply

That "Azul are you with me" is so cute. Reply

Ooh, now I kind of want to watch the fan videos that were featured in this. Reply

This was such a cute video! It must be so cool for artists to see so many people inspired by what they do. Reply

waiT Reply

lmao this gif Reply

She’s scratching her ass on that pole 😭 Reply

The always is killing me Reply

hmmmm Reply

icu marcelo



i'm not getting the despacito comparisons when this is for a specific cause with an artist whose hometown was also hit hard by a recent disaster Reply

anything to discredit Bey I guess? LOL Reply

The Despacito comparison is a pretty obvious one though. They're both songs that were big hits in Latin America and were slowly rising on the Hot 100 before getting remixed to feature someone who's huge in the US. That doesn't mean Bey should get shit for it, but it isn't a reach at all.



Edited at 2017-09-29 03:41 am (UTC) Reply

no shit at that level but there's a difference between adding a US popstar just to get more money and plays from non-Latino US listeners and doing so to raise money for disaster relief and specifically use an artist whose hometown was also hit and has been active in providing relief Reply

