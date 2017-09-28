September 28th, 2017, 10:23 pm ezzykoenig Mi Gente - J Balvin ft. BEYONCE sourceproceeds from this song go to puerto rico, mexico, and islands affected by hurricane irma Tagged: beyoncé, charity, latino celebrities, music / musician Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8080 comments Add comment
At least this goes to charity though
it's for a good cause so i'll buy it/support it. but i'll stick to listening to the original very much like i did with "Despacito."
coming back home after 2 weeks in Mexico was just bittersweet. i've been depressed just from the overall missing Mexico and then the earthquake that hit right after only made it worse. :(
A Maluma ft Ariana track would be my guess.
💜💜💜💜💜💜
It's really amazing how much money and people and food etc is arriving to victims from these natural disasters, the bad thing are usually the money grabbing governments from hell.
i also love to see so many people step up to help in these trying times
i'm not getting the despacito comparisons when this is for a specific cause with an artist whose hometown was also hit hard by a recent disaster
