isn't that girl from carmilla?

no

i'm just enjoying seeing ryan on top of seth.

This show has somehow become my favorite DC TV show airing right now.



...could possibly be due to me being a sucker for anything with even a whiff of BatCat.

This is easily the best DC show in TV rn.

Could be surpassed by season 3 of Young Justice though! Whenever we finally get it.

It really is neat that we're actually seeing Bruce actually become Batman, when the show started I figured he'd just be Bruce for the entirety and not do much.

is this crystal's first ep or has she been on before? i'm so happy to see my girl working again.

lol, I feel like every season they need to bring in a girl for Gordon. Haha



Edited at 2017-09-29 03:03 am (UTC)

I was hoping Ivy & Oswald's friendship would last a little longer.



I also hated that Gordon's fear was Lee related. Fucking bye. I am so tired of them.

i'm sure here for the batcat and Barbara's wardrobe tbh

The scarecrow is my all time favorite batman villian but I'm just not feeling this Crane :/ but yay for more zsasaz

Oh my, Crystal Reed!

