Adam Brody Auditioned For Dawson's Creek & Blues Clues

Justice for Dave Rygalski!!!! Reply

YES their relationship was so cute but also justice for Lane Kim :( I'm so bitter about what they did to her story line Reply

Same =/ Lane's life is a tragedy. Zack is so boring and sloppy and lazy. I can't even remember seeing her in the revival because she's become so irrelevant. She honestly had more autonomy when she was living under her mother's rule. Reply

same Reply

agreed Reply

seriously. lane would've had a much better life. </3 Reply

I sooooo wanted Lane to de divorced from Zach and re-connecting with Dave ;_; Reply

YES.



I cannot believe a great character like Lane ended up with that idiot Zach Reply

Sucks that Adam Brody got the O.C around the time he was on Gilmore Girls. If it wasn't scheduling conflicts, Lane could've been much better. Reply

agreed! I wish he and Lane had gotten together. I also wish Lane's storyline was better :/ Reply

thank yoooooooooooooooooooooooooooou Reply

I lied to my new french teacher in like grade 11 and said I used to be one of the kids from Zoom, and had basically the entire class backing up my lie. It lasted for like 2 periods (I improved the zoom theme dance AND spoke ubbi dubbi to "prove it" haha) but then we told her to truth. Reply

No idea what zoom is but I love how everyone always comes together to trick a new teacher or sub. Reply

good cuz no one can replace Joshua Jackson as Pacey Reply

I wanted to be on All That and The Amanda Show so fucking bad when I was a kid Reply

As a kid, I wanted to be on Zoom (the second generation in the 2000s). I thought it was the shit because they did Fannee Dooleee, DIY stuff, and ~deep conversations~. I can never stop thinking about the time Joey lied about being on the older version to impress someone in Friends. He can get it. I like him and Leighton together.As a kid, I wanted to be on Zoom (the second generation in the 2000s). I thought it was the shit because they did Fannee Dooleee, DIY stuff, and ~deep conversations~. I can never stop thinking about the time Joey lied about being on the older version to impress someone in Friends. Reply

What a cute pie. Just....🙂 Reply

Lol did he audition to be inferior Steve 2.0? Reply

Ofc I read Adrien Brody & felt disgusted. Reply

Seth Cohen does not deserve to be compared to that POS. Reply

I also read it as Adrien and was so confused yet excited for the possibility of embarrassing audition tapes. Reply

of course he wasn't asked back! if Dave had come back that means they would have had to give Lane more than five minutes of screentime in the revival!



they were such an adorable couple! their first kiss w/'the man who sold the world' playing in the background ranks up there as one of my favorite romantic moments on tv ever. really one of the most genuinely romantic moments on that show. Reply

I love Jess but Dave will forever be the best boyfriend on that show, hands down. And Lane deserved so much better from life. Reply

Jess and Rory had some really cute moments tbh, and then the revival gave us some great Jess and Luke scenes I really love, but Dave was just the best boyfriend hands down. no one else stood a chance as soon as Dave showed up to talk to Lane about joining the band. Reply

I went to catholic school and in 8th grade my friend used to "forget" to bring her bible to religion class all the time so she could use one of the classroom ones because she was attempting to write in all of them "This Bible belongs to God but is being used by Mrs. O" Reply

i love that moment so much. <3



Reply

He aged pretty well for a white boy Reply

Not even gonna lie, I thought the same! lmao Reply

Not that I ever thought he was ugly, but he’s getting better looking with age imo. Reply

It made no sense for Dave to show up in the revival.

There should have been more Sookie and Lane, and less Sutton Foster. Reply

Lane was barely in it, we didn't need to stuff in an ex of hers. Reply

I didn't necessarily want to be on Clarissa Explains it All, I just wanted her bedroom. Reply

i always get leighton meester and rachel bilson mixed up... Reply

he has a type lol Reply

