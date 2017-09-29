Adam Brody Auditioned For Dawson's Creek & Blues Clues
- They were some of his first auditions
- He didn't audition to be Pacey, as it was after the show had already started
- Is asked about an O.C reunion and responds 'For the right amount of money, I'd do Blues Clues' (lol)
- Talks about his show StartUp
Also, #justiceforDave:
FWIW... Adam Brody also said during our interview that the reason he wasn't in the #GilmoreGirls Netflix revival is: he wasn't asked 😭— Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) 28 September 2017
source 1
ONTD, what kids/teen tv show did you want to be on?
I cannot believe a great character like Lane ended up with that idiot Zach
As a kid, I wanted to be on Zoom (the second generation in the 2000s). I thought it was the shit because they did Fannee Dooleee, DIY stuff, and ~deep conversations~. I can never stop thinking about the time Joey lied about being on the older version to impress someone in Friends.
they were such an adorable couple! their first kiss w/'the man who sold the world' playing in the background ranks up there as one of my favorite romantic moments on tv ever. really one of the most genuinely romantic moments on that show.
There should have been more Sookie and Lane, and less Sutton Foster.
#justiceforlane #justicefordave