jess

Adam Brody Auditioned For Dawson's Creek & Blues Clues


- They were some of his first auditions
- He didn't audition to be Pacey, as it was after the show had already started
- Is asked about an O.C reunion and responds 'For the right amount of money, I'd do Blues Clues' (lol)
- Talks about his show StartUp

Also, #justiceforDave:



source 1

ONTD, what kids/teen tv show did you want to be on?
