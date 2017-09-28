Been rewatching Planet Earth with my grandma, who's never seen it. Our world is so incredible; its a shame more people don't appreciate it and take action to conserve it. Reply

Thread

Link

aww.



my parents started watching the series bc they got on netflix finally - we share accounts! - and I sent them the trailer to this today then realized the first season is available on netflix so I added it to their list. they're soooo into Planet Earth for now but Blue Planet's next. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yas @ this new version of Radiohead's Bloom



This looks so good Reply

Thread

Link

Blue Planet is my favorite series to rewatch on Netflix. I can't wait to watch this in 2019 when it comes to the US. Reply

Thread

Link

Watching nature documentaries as a adult just depresses me for knowing that it's all being lost so quickly. :( Reply

Thread

Link

me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, plus when the animals star killing each other or just run out of luck and die Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?! i remember LOVING nature documentaries back in 8th grade and now i just get so sad knowing thetruth.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

humans are a blight tbh.



species are always dying off, but we've fucked this planet up to such an extent that we've caused a 6th mass extinction event (some disagree but the extinction rate is way too high). working in wildlife conservation is depressing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Truly awful. I recently watch "A Plastic Ocean" and I just want to die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Planet Earth and Blue Planet are amazing stoned. With pizza. Reply

Thread

Link

Dream date tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could do with less caterwauling but wow this is beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck I'm so excited for this. I went snorkeling once and even though it was a small reef that was partly dead it was still one of the most amazing experiences of my life.



I don't get the Reddit fanboys who jack off to NASA and want it funded as much as the military but don't give a shit about funding climate change research for example any thread that claims "Trump is increasing funding to NASA" and every comment being "maybe he isn't so bad after all"! "Good move by Trump!" As of now no other planet comes close to being like Earth, we need to protect it for as long as we can. Reply

Thread

Link

I need to watch the first one again. I haven't in a while. Reply

Thread

Link

The ocean is beautiful and terrifying. Reply

Thread

Link

I love ocean documentaries but I am also terrified of the deep sea. It's great that someone else has the guts to go all the way down the Mariana Trench in those crazy submarines, I would be having a panic attack! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks so beautiful! I'm so excited for this Reply

Thread

Link

MY BODY IS READY FOR SOME NATURE DOCS Reply

Thread

Link

I got chills when I watched it this morning omg



k and a little teary



the first season premiered in 2001?!?! wtf Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I love watching nature docs, mostly while I'm high. Penguins spy in the huddle is fucking fantastic. Its like a action romance but with penguins. They go through so much just get to meeting points, find a mate, procreate, fight off childless penguins kidnappers, fight off predators. David Tennant narrates and his voice is pretty soothing in it. Fucking great doc.



Edited at 2017-09-29 02:36 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

"enchanted undersea forests" "uncharted depths"



kristenbellcrying.gif Reply

Thread

Link

i love the deep sea episode of the first season. it makes me wonder what else is out there because there's so much left unexplored. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe they can come up and get rid of us cos that’s the only way this planet can have a chance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was thinking that robots would be the ones to take us out, but giant squid would be gnarly too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm crying at the imagery. i can't wait to see this Reply

Thread

Link

Oh my gosh I am so excited!!!!!



Mine would be either Africa or Life.



Edited at 2017-09-29 03:40 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I will cry buckets over this cuz it's so beautiful & we don't deserve this planet. Reply

Thread

Link

But will Tom Hiddleston eat steak off a reporter's plate as he pretends to narrate it? Reply

Thread

Link

The earth is such a beauty. We humans are truly the worst parasites Reply

Thread

Link

yaaass i loved the first one, cant wait for this. loveee marine life Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait!!! The soundtracks to this and Planet Earth are perfect for when I'm studying or just need to chill.



Also super sad cuz I just watched that Nova doc on how the acidity levels are rising in the oceans because of us and basically we're all fucked Reply

Thread

Link