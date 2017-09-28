September 28th, 2017, 09:10 pm melancolour Trailer: Blue Planet II David Attenborough returns for Blue Planet II-- get ready for ocean porn. The original Blue Planet was released in 2001.Source Tagged: british celebrities, film - documentary, film trailer / stills, television - bbc Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3535 comments Add comment
my parents started watching the series bc they got on netflix finally - we share accounts! - and I sent them the trailer to this today then realized the first season is available on netflix so I added it to their list. they're soooo into Planet Earth for now but Blue Planet's next. :)
This looks so good
YES GOD!
species are always dying off, but we've fucked this planet up to such an extent that we've caused a 6th mass extinction event (some disagree but the extinction rate is way too high). working in wildlife conservation is depressing.
I don't get the Reddit fanboys who jack off to NASA and want it funded as much as the military but don't give a shit about funding climate change research for example any thread that claims "Trump is increasing funding to NASA" and every comment being "maybe he isn't so bad after all"! "Good move by Trump!" As of now no other planet comes close to being like Earth, we need to protect it for as long as we can.
k and a little teary
the first season premiered in 2001?!?! wtf
kristenbellcrying.gif
Fave BBC Earth series?
Mine would be either Africa or Life.
Also super sad cuz I just watched that Nova doc on how the acidity levels are rising in the oceans because of us and basically we're all fucked