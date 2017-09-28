Are You The One Left Watching This Show?
Season 6 recap up to this week's episode:
Twenty-two "bad at relationship" singles have been thrown into a house in a new city: New Orleans, with a new host: Terrence J (bring back Ryan!!!).
Week 1
The throwaway Truth Booth Pairs were Ethan & Keyana, Malcolm & Audrey, and David (Shad) & Jada. Predictably and stupidly the cast voted Ethan and Keyana into the Truth Booth and got a no match.
Week 2
Malcolm, Nurys, and Diandra continue their sad lust triangle. Jada and Uche continue to vy for Clinton's affections. Anthony and Geles get cozier along with Michael and Keyana. Keyana has already stated they will not split up even if they're not a perfect match (girl plz it's been 2 weeks and you're already ready to change your last name I can't). Alexis and Kieth get to know some other people in the house. And Ethan continues crying about none of the girls wanting him. Everyone else is irrelevant at this point.
They had their first match-up ceremony and got 3 beams.
Match-Up Ceremony Pairs
Anthony/Geles
Clinton/Uche
David/Audrey
Dimitri/Diandra
Ethan/Jada
Joe/Zoe
Kareem/Alivia
Keith/Alexis
Malcolm/Nurys
Michael/Keyana
Tyler/Nicole
Are you also wondering where they got those pirate costumes for their party ONTD? Who do you think is really a perfect match?
SOURCE
What's the actual name of this show?
I was also wondering why they chose new oreleans for their house location.
I like Uche. I also find e-money endearing.
I feel like Ethan has a douche-y side like season 1's dude that no one wanted and I'm just waiting for it to come out tbh. But otherwise I like him so far. And I think they might've picked New Orleans to cut costs? They didn't have a reunion for the season before the last one so I think MTV is just tryna be cheap.
yeah, the guy knows he's good looking and plays up his looks to the best he can, especially with all his thirst trap posts. too bad about his personality lol. what does your friend think about him?
alexis is a mess, joe is qt, malcolm is disgusting, i hope they fail miserably at finding love!!!!!!!