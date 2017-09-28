Are You The One Left Watching This Show?

lol i'm in the middle of ep 2 right now and said the thing about the pirate costumes out loud. everyone is petty and ridiculous as per usual. are there any spoilers? Reply

Thread

Link

lol the costumes were too much the producers don't even care about not being obvious this season. idk any spoilers :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those swim shorts on the left are tripping me up.



What's the actual name of this show? Reply

Thread

Link

Are You the One Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't watch this, but I'm laughing at the dudes hardcore flexing as if everyone on this show doesn't have a six pack. Reply

Thread

Link

I was definitely wondering where they got the pirates costume on such short notice.

I was also wondering why they chose new oreleans for their house location.

I like Uche. I also find e-money endearing. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm p sure at this point producers told them to have that party, all the other costume parties they've had have been a little more ambiguous like they probs brought lingerie with them etc but these were full-on halloween costumes producers have to had supplied them.



I feel like Ethan has a douche-y side like season 1's dude that no one wanted and I'm just waiting for it to come out tbh. But otherwise I like him so far. And I think they might've picked New Orleans to cut costs? They didn't have a reunion for the season before the last one so I think MTV is just tryna be cheap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like how one dude has rising sun shorts while another has the American flag. Reply

Thread

Link

Michael Johnson is on this show?! Lmao. He's so hot but such a douche. Reply

Thread

Link

what's tea? he's a friend of a friend and i assumed as much, but have only met him in passing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i used to have him on snapchat and he was v obnoxious plus he posted a snap of himself at a softball game making fun of one of the players, calling her an oompa loompa smh. he could definitely still get it though because i don't love myself. what's he like irl? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that is so shitty, but i'm not surprised. his audition video is on youtube and he basically challenges himself to see how many women's numbers he can get in ten mins or something. he was friendly enough, but i def get the feeling of his "squad" he's the detached asshole. he's very business/social media savvy, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i could definitely see him as the detached asshole.

yeah, the guy knows he's good looking and plays up his looks to the best he can, especially with all his thirst trap posts. too bad about his personality lol. what does your friend think about him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think they have a competitive friendship, they work together a lot and that's how they met i believe (my friend's also a fitness model but extremely down to earth... i am not a fitness model lol). i get the sense that they bro out together but don't have the kind of dynamic where they get too deep w each other. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Clinton is fine as fuck, that's about all I can contribute lmaooo. Reply

Thread

Link





I thank this show for giving me Nelson. He could honestly hit my musclecunt raw, and I’m not even on pRep. I’m willing to take that risk. Reply

Thread

Link

he looks like he prob escorts so never say never! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nelson is so ugly to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His eyes are close together but I like the dumb neanderthal that can at least rub two brain cells together to fuck you look. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also apparently Alexis's cousin is a murderer so yeah....MTV casting is really questionable. Reply

Thread

Link

i've witnessed michael irl and he's generic af as far as midwestern fitness models go but damn if he didn't hit the genetic lottery. i can't believe how young he is Reply

Thread

Link

I looked him up and mehh, you were not kidding. He is painfully basic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now look up austin scoggin and tell me how they are two diff, unrelated people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ew! They both look like date rapists lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A post about this and no Will and Grace viewing post? Reply

Thread

Link

lol where do they film this???? Reply

Thread

Link

It's in NOLA this season but the past seasons have been in DR, Hawaii and I think PR. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just started watching this show this season and i'm obsessed with how trashy it is??? i haven't watched mtv reality shows in years so i forgot how stupid they all are



alexis is a mess, joe is qt, malcolm is disgusting, i hope they fail miserably at finding love!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Who's the stud on the very right of the picture? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm waiting for some of the women to argue in Spanish. Diandra's dramatic "BITCH" exclamation was everything. Reply

Thread

Link