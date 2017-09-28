D.W. Moffett will play HTGAWM's Connor father
#HTGAWM casts D.W. Moffett as Connor's father, plus more scoop in #SpoilerRoom: https://t.co/n1prZUwRjk pic.twitter.com/S0NrY83cWM— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 28, 2017
Executive Producer Pete Nowalk about Connor this season: “Connor is going to be having an existential crisis about what type of person he wants to be, and I think that’s what the wedding proposal really does for him”
Discussion Post for the season premiere S4E1: "I'm Going Away"
source
I gave up on this show ages ago but lord Connor is one of the most insufferable characters ever. He should have died instead of Wes.
I don't really think we need character development for him.
i dont think i could forgive him for acting like an ass after he knew he was dead. like i get angry is one of the stages of grief but man he act like wes was the worst person he met and dragged him for being dead. smh
Also the actor's whole "I won't disclose my sexuality to anyone" pr stunt only to "come out" as straight. And he can't act.
Wes (both the character and the actor) was so much more likeable, but I guess its more of a shock factor to kill the male lead. I dont understand why you get rid of the guy you send around to do press tours and tv talk shows. I think the show jumped the shark and its only Viola Davis carrying the whole thing on her shoulders.
I was watching Jeopardy today and saw that it was coming on today
I hate him so much I mispelt his named. I dun curr. I'm keep the ER.
Anyone want to provide bullet points for a poor sis lmao?
