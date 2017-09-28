HTGAWM 60

D.W. Moffett will play HTGAWM's Connor father



Executive Producer Pete Nowalk about Connor this season: “Connor is going to be having an existential crisis about what type of person he wants to be, and I think that’s what the wedding proposal really does for him”


Discussion Post for the season premiere S4E1: "I'm Going Away"
