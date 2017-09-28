D.W. Moffett will play HTGAWM's Connor father

I missed these posts! Reply

I gave up on this show ages ago but lord Connor is one of the most insufferable characters ever. He should have died instead of Wes.

I don't really think we need character development for him.

this!!



i dont think i could forgive him for acting like an ass after he knew he was dead. like i get angry is one of the stages of grief but man he act like wes was the worst person he met and dragged him for being dead. smh

Also the actor's whole "I won't disclose my sexuality to anyone" pr stunt only to "come out" as straight. And he can't act.

lol i forgot wes died...like i don't remember last season at all tbh.

ugh I dont get why they keep including his whiny ass in all the planning when it's been proven he cant be trusted. Oliver needs to dump him permanently.



Wes (both the character and the actor) was so much more likeable, but I guess its more of a shock factor to kill the male lead. I dont understand why you get rid of the guy you send around to do press tours and tv talk shows. I think the show jumped the shark and its only Viola Davis carrying the whole thing on her shoulders.



Edited at 2017-09-29 01:42 am (UTC)

Oh shit I didn't even know it was coming back tonight. I tried to forget this show after last season. Gonna have to stop watching the game now.

lol me too



I was watching Jeopardy today and saw that it was coming on today

Wow what a perfect casting for Connor lmao Reply

I don't want to see more connor angst. Just kill his bitch ass.

I missed these posts so much but I'm so sad I won't be able to watch w/ y'all since my internet is screwy and I don't have cable anymore. ;-;

I can't at Will & Grace being up against TGIT. I'm so torn!

I forgot network TV was really kicking off this week - the end of september seemed so far away before - but will be tuning in here for sure.

i've watched every ep, but i think i remember about 20% of what's happened the past 3 seasons, it kind of just washes over me lol

ngl I kinda agree Reply

That's cuz most of the eps are flashforwards/flashbacks and little plots going on till the end of the season.

Same here. There were so many flashbacks that I thought I was watching Quantico for a minute.

Switched at Birth Dad! He was good on that show

Fucking Conner. Haven't they tried giving him a storyline for two seasons? He's annoying. Kill him off. Bring back Wes or Wes' cousin/twin/third-uncle-twice-removed-wh o's-almost-the-same-age-and-looks-just-l ike-him. Anything but more Conner.



I hate him so much I mispelt his named. I dun curr. I'm keep the ER.



I hate him so much I mispelt his named. I dun curr. I'm keep the ER.



Edited at 2017-09-29 01:31 am (UTC)

Oh this comes on tonight?

this show went downhill so fast. the first season was so good but i cant be bothered anymore

same here. :/ Reply

I keep telling myself I'm going to catch up on HTGAWM but I know I won't.

Same. It's hard to hang on.

this show has got to the point where i'm confused with which character knows what, and who is lying about what, and shit like that. but i still tune in!! it's my guilty pleasure

Same! I'm not sure I even remember everything but I'm still excited lol

