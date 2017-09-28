Lady Gaga Thought The Killers Were British
"I once saw an interview where people asked Lady Gaga who her favorite British bands were and she said "The Killers" and "The Pet Shop Boys." [Laughs]
A mistake made far too often since the band was signed in the UK first and saw success there before breaking out in the US. Not to mention "Mr. Brightside" has remained on the UK Charts for the past 13 years or so (meanwhile, your actual British fave ain't doing it). It's basically public domain, or as Ronnie Vannucci, Jr. said it: There's "Happy Birthday," and then there's "Mr. Brightside." Watch the video above as Bronnie recount their early success in the United Kingdom.
Joanne sis, I'm ready for that collaboration.
did you know The Killers were American?
