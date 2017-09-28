It's Britney, Bitch: Celebrating the Ten Year Anniversary of "Blackout"

12 artists and Britney Spears celebrate 10 years of her album Blackout. https://t.co/knAdTOK3I0 pic.twitter.com/SSXFzBT4dX — The FADER (@thefader) September 28, 2017

Bonus video Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne, and Rihanna on Blackout:

On- Britney Spears dropped the Danja produced & game changing single "" ten years ago. Three little words in the beginning of that song ["] would be ingrained into pop culture history forever. While the album's official anniversary isn't until- that hasn't stopped Spears, collaborators, and other artists from celebrating and talking about an album that would help shape the current scene in pop music.was the first time I worked with Danja, and he gave me the opportunity and freedom to work with more urban sounds and influences. It really inspired me! I also got the chance to sing more and stretch my voice in ways I hadn’t done before. The magic ofwas actually pretty simple. It just wasn’t so thought out. I just did what I felt and it worked. Sometimes less is more I guess. I still perform “” in my Vegas show — it’s one of my favorite songs that was never released as a single. It’s so much fun and it gives me the chance to get the audience involved. Oh yeah — it’s sassy. And I love sassy!""I've always been a huge fan of Britney. When I was younger, I was obsessed with all of the first two records, and when [Blackout] came out, it was the first time a lot of my friends became fans too. This was the first time that Britney had become globally cool. The sound of this record was so fresh to me — she went with some really interesting producers on that record, and the combination of all of it was pretty next level. I remember thinking that the songs felt very ahead of their time. They could still be on the radio now."” happened at Conway — [Danja] had done the beat in his headphones, and we all had chills. I started [sings], “” over the low-end. It was just so easy! I believe it waswho came up with the line “” We were joking around in the studio, and I remember telling him, “Do it, go do it, put it on there.” I remember [Jim] being a little reserved about it, like, “How’s she gonna feel?” But I was like, “That’s how she’s gotta feel!” It’s cocky, and we simply wanted her to feel that way about this record. She had what I call the “fuck it factor.” She had been pushed into it. And the “fuck it factor” is actually when an artist does something bold, ‘cause it’s like, “I know this is not conventional, and I know this is not why they love me, but fuck it.”"I sampled Britney’s “” on one of my first songs, “Can’t Say No,” because I just really loved that beat. It’s a really underrated Britney cut, so I thought it would be cool to make my own version. I also didn’t have access to my own beats at the time, so I was getting creative.""I think it’s no secret that we love Britney Spears. We did a whole radio show dedicated to her and we played “,” which might be my favorite Britney song. It feels like Britney really did what she wanted with this record, which is so refreshing for that time coming off a bunch of records where she was prim and proper. This record came out and it felt like she was being herself and not letting anyone tell her what to do."Tom Coyne mastered the record and it’s bombastic. Every song was so good. I love the fact that “” is on this record and onbecause it wasn’t a single onbut she was like, “Fuck it I’m going to make it a single on the next one.” She just doesn’t give a fuck, it’s so cool. It’s the coolest shit."