Lynda Carter would like James Cameron to STOP

GIT HIM LATINA QUEEN! <3

James Cameron needs to stop speaking all together

tell him, Lynda!

Tbh I agree with what he said about female action heroes always having to be drop dead gorgeous



But he's not the one to be saying it

But nobody complains about male action heroes being attractive with mandatory six packs though. There's nothing wrong with female action heroes being pretty.

Ah yes the much oppressed beautiful woman in film, we never see her represented 🙄

Thank you.

In movies, men are allowed to be attractive but they are also allowed to be ugly. Women are only ever allowed to be attractive. Broadly speaking. A few shirtless Chris Hemsworth scenes do not equal the male gaze cast on female action heroes, influencing not just their looks but their poses, their backstories, everything.



Men being presented as perfect physical specimen because they are the wish-fulfillment of men (with a few shots thrown in that women may enjoy for themselves) is not the same as women being presented as perfect physical specimen because... they are the wish-fulfillment of men. Right down to the way they are generally clad in impractical armor so we can see a skintight suit hugging their boobs.

Please explain Jeremy Renner and Daniel Craig then.

James is an ass but if you dissect what he really said, there are some truths to it, though the part that confuses me is why he chose WW as an example to drive home his argument when there are a ton of movies that objectify women so blatantly without any intention of using their main character as a feminist icon.

You know why he chose Wonder Woman...it's because he doesn't like seeing other women get shine in his field. It's a typical male power move to write off a woman's work.

co-sogning this. Old men secure in their fields HATTTTTEEEEE it when women are given a chance to prove themselves as equally talented.



And JC had a woman beside him in most of his creative endeavours - Gale Anne Hurd - sooooo.....

Yep, this is why I'm not giving him any credit. I think there's no way his motives come from any actual concern, this is just about being jealous/threatened.

He looks like his non existent jaw is about to cave in.



Hopefully it means he can stop talking

"How immature to try and silence someone else’s critique just because it doesn’t perfectly align with your agenda."



Before you ever comment on this site again I want u to re-read this, cuz AFAIK that is all you ever do around here. Reply

She's still so beautiful

Agreed sis agreed.

He is an asshole and needs to piss off!!

He's got some interesting points re: female action heroes, but can we please stop pretending that men are the authority as to what makes a strong female character?



Besides, Rose is the best female protagonist Cameron's created.



Edited at 2017-09-28 11:56 pm (UTC)

bitchmetoothefuck.gif



I would like him to Stop in general, really. There's a difference between a female character who's portrayed as beautiful and one who's depicted as a sexual object. Reply

I need ha in a cameo in the sequel. Make her a literal (Greek) goddess - come on Patty, COME ON!

Lynda as President of the USA in Supergirl was kinda awesome, so I'd be down for that.

Yes we all deserve this!

