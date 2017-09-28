Yoncé, Joan Smalls

Lynda Carter would like James Cameron to STOP


  • In August James Cameron randomly critiqued Wonder Woman as an objectified icon and he doubled down this week in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter

  • OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter took to Facebook to tell Jimmy Cameron he doesn't know WTF he's talking about: To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women--we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron--I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So--STOP IT.

