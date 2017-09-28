Lynda Carter would like James Cameron to STOP
Lynda Carter wants @JimCameron to "Stop Dissing" #WonderWoman https://t.co/Ivz2XDbV1X pic.twitter.com/tmVtPMi5ux— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 28, 2017
- In August James Cameron randomly critiqued Wonder Woman as an objectified icon and he doubled down this week in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter
- OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter took to Facebook to tell Jimmy Cameron he doesn't know WTF he's talking about: To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women--we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron--I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So--STOP IT.
But he's not the one to be saying it
Men being presented as perfect physical specimen because they are the wish-fulfillment of men (with a few shots thrown in that women may enjoy for themselves) is not the same as women being presented as perfect physical specimen because... they are the wish-fulfillment of men. Right down to the way they are generally clad in impractical armor so we can see a skintight suit hugging their boobs.
And JC had a woman beside him in most of his creative endeavours - Gale Anne Hurd - sooooo.....
Hopefully it means he can stop talking
Wow. Harsh.
Before you ever comment on this site again I want u to re-read this, cuz AFAIK that is all you ever do around here.
Besides, Rose is the best female protagonist Cameron's created.
I would like him to Stop in general, really. There's a difference between a female character who's portrayed as beautiful and one who's depicted as a sexual object.