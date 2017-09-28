Julie Taymor to direct biopic on Gloria Steinem

Selena Gomez IS Gloria Steinem!





Lena Dunham IS Gloria Steinem!





Bella Thorne IS Gloria Steinem!





Chris Pratt IS Gloria Steinem!

w h y

Oh, let me have my fun. Of course they'll cast Amanda Seyfried.

Lmao

you're not even going to suggest Emma Watson for the role is was born to play?

I think Emma would be first choice for the role. Her and Gloria are friends and she also looks a little bit like young Gloria.

There's the small problem that she can't act, though.

I'd rather someone who looks nothing like her play her if she can actually act.

Lol perfect casting tbh

As long as Lena Dunham and Emma Watson are allowed nowhere near this movie, I'm down!

lol this vs the comment above

Shailene Woodley

is she still acting?

you ain't seen emmy award winning show big little lies yet? smh

Oh

God

No

heck no

I can see it, but I don't want it.

I dont have high hopes for this-

How can you not with Julie Taymor though.

because of the casting is what I meant- I dont see them casting someone who wont stick her foot in her mouth

keep it

Rebecca Hall maybe?

She's talented but I always forget about her for some reason.

I can see it tbh and the best option of all the people mentioned in this post.

Also I don't know what period of her life they're going to cover but I can totally see her casting Evan Rachel Wood because I remember how much she loved her after Across the Universe to the point where she tried to cast her in her failed Spiderman broadway show.

Where did Evan Rachel Wood go?

To TV! She got Emmy and Golden Globe noms for Westworld. She also still does a ton of indies so if Taymor wants her and the schedule works out I'm sure she'd do it.

Westworld

eww stop.

lmao

Stop trying to put Jennifer Lawrence in everything she's like the pumpkin of Hollywood

lol I love this

sad that i saw the title and was immediately shocked that a woman would direct it

Between this and the Julie Dash Rosa Parks movie it's been a good week for women lead/women directed biopics!

I was in the last round of snagging this book reviewer job at Oprah Mag and had to read that memoir in a weekend for my writing test. It was sooo boring and had no energy to it at all. I couldn't write a positive review for shit and basically handed in an uninspired book report, lol, ugh.

Lindsay Lohan, just for the gifs

i thought this said julie taylor

idec, I love Julie Taymor. "Titus" did the play justice and more, making the hyperviolence almost comical, which was a big point to it back it the day.

I love her too. Her visuals are fucking insane, I can't wait for this movie.

My Beatles loving self hated the singing in this movie but the visuals were incredible. Although it did give me the best cover of Come Together by Joe Crocker.

Frida remains one of my favorite biopics.

"Titus" is one of my all-time favorite films.

Although I certainly wouldn't cast her, this has J Law written all over it.:/

Well I think you're gonna be spared, Jlaw has like 50 studio projects in the works, and this is a little indie that can't afford her fee.

