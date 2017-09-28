Wednesday Night TV is BACK! Lets look at some ratings!

I watched nothing Reply

Thread

Link

American Housewife? I got a bit excited there that ABC had quietly rebooted Desperate Housewives lol Reply

Thread

Link

CBS is the devil, but they do know how to cater to their audience. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol yeah. The NBC one will probably flop. But SEAL Team will do ok on CBS since their audience probs is very into worshipping the military. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HTGAWM is back tonight, right? Reply

Thread

Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas! i didn't know it was back today :)

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, it just finished airing early in canada :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SEAL team was somehow better than The Brave, against the odds. Reply

Thread

Link

Ew Max why must you be in SEAL Team?



Edited at 2017-09-28 11:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

American Housewife and Speechless are everything! Reply

Thread

Link

I just finished Speechless and I'm about to rewatch it tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

American housewife is awful lol? Those are some of the worst children I've ever seen on a family sitcom



Speechless is great tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched Survivor with their flop Super Idol lol. I'll watch The Goldbergs tonite on Hulu.



And I watched American Housewife but it felt kinda rushed for some reason...maybe too many storylines crammed in one 30 minute ep. Reply

Thread

Link

what is this seal thing? does it have hot dudes in uniforms? Reply

Thread

Link

oh good lord.



pff Angel.. since i binged bojack horseman all i can think of is that one episode where they pretend its his house ahaha he still looks good tho



edit: as in he's aging well



Edited at 2017-09-28 11:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd still do him even though he is a sleaze. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

network tv is a wasteland including those couple of shows on the CW that are supposedly quality viewing.



Edited at 2017-09-28 11:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I watch CM for Daniel then.......i got annoyed with the rest of the cast and turned it to SvU. My bad DH. Reply

Thread

Link

I was so bored by Empire. I HATE Cookie/Lucious as a couple. They never should've gotten back together. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao SVU will never die. s19 with those ratings? when will your fave? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm happy Mariska is milking that shit for as long as possible - GET MONEY! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and she puts her money where her mouth is, joyful heart and NO More are great orgs for rape survivors. She's a 👑 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the marketing team of some shows suck

i had no idea b99 or htgawm was back

i only heard about broad city bc it was everywhere Reply

Thread

Link

just here for you avi OP Reply

Thread

Link

Star was renewed? Reply

Thread

Link

watched survivor (blah), empire (actually kinda held my interest for the first time in ages), speechless (delightful as always) and modern family (out of habit). and broady city and you're the worst Reply

Thread

Link

oh so there are two new ~military dramas~? jfc Reply

Thread

Link

I'm curious why Sophia Bush left Chicago PD Reply

Thread

Link

She was "let go" along with a few other people, if I remember correctly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh shit, I didn't know Dylan was in that new SEAL show, I doubt I'll watch it on a weekly basis but I'll check it out for him. I just miss Bates Motel so much. I even sat through The Good Doctor and it doesn't even seem like a show that has promise :/ Reply

Thread

Link