Wednesday Night TV is BACK! Lets look at some ratings!




8 p.m.
Empire (FOX) 6.94/2.4
The Goldbergs (ABC) 6.07/1.8
Survivor (CBS) 8.09/1.7
The Blacklist (NBC) 6.20/1.1
Speechless (ABC) 5.01/1.4

9 p.m.
Modern Family (ABC) 6.90/2.1
Star (FOX) 5.48/1.8
SEAL Team (CBS) 9.70/1.5
Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 5.67/1.4
American Housewife (ABC) 5.63/1.6

10 p.m.
Criminal Minds (CBS) 7.03/1.3
Chicago PD (NBC) 6.04/1.3
Designated Survivor (ABC) 5.47/1.1

What did you watch last night?
