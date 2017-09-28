Wednesday Night TV is BACK! Lets look at some ratings!
Final Wednesday Ratings: #SEALTeam Has Solid Debut, #Star and #TheBlacklist Rise in New Time Slots https://t.co/rZ3s7hsLvA— TVLine.com (@TVLine) September 28, 2017
8 p.m.
Empire (FOX) 6.94/2.4
The Goldbergs (ABC) 6.07/1.8
Survivor (CBS) 8.09/1.7
The Blacklist (NBC) 6.20/1.1
Speechless (ABC) 5.01/1.4
9 p.m.
Modern Family (ABC) 6.90/2.1
Star (FOX) 5.48/1.8
SEAL Team (CBS) 9.70/1.5
Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 5.67/1.4
American Housewife (ABC) 5.63/1.6
10 p.m.
Criminal Minds (CBS) 7.03/1.3
Chicago PD (NBC) 6.04/1.3
Designated Survivor (ABC) 5.47/1.1
Source
What did you watch last night?
Edited at 2017-09-28 11:19 pm (UTC)
American Housewife and Speechless are everything!
Speechless is great tho
And I watched American Housewife but it felt kinda rushed for some reason...maybe too many storylines crammed in one 30 minute ep.
Nope.
pff Angel.. since i binged bojack horseman all i can think of is that one episode where they pretend its his house ahaha he still looks good tho
edit: as in he's aging well
Edited at 2017-09-28 11:37 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-28 11:26 pm (UTC)
i had no idea b99 or htgawm was back
i only heard about broad city bc it was everywhere
Only things I’ll probably watch this season on network TV is Greys anatomy and Will & Grace. Otherwise, I don’t have the time to invest in any shows working full time and going to school and trying to juggle a social life.
Edited at 2017-09-29 12:11 am (UTC)