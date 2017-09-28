September 28th, 2017, 03:03 pm inkstainedlips Thor: Ragnarok - Behind the Scenes Watch this new behind the scenes look at Thor: Ragnarok. It's #Thorsday -- what are you most excited about?Source Tagged: behind the scenes, chris evans, chris hemsworth, mark ruffalo, marvel Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4949 comments Add comment
and tbh it doesn't look like they're doing anything interesting with hela
I'll still be attending every upcoming movie though.
If people are rolling around in latex summoning gods, I want to have a good time.
TL;DR version the best way for Thor and Loki' characters to grow is them realizing oh wait, Odin ISN'T someone I should aspire to and wanting his approval has gotten us in like half the shit that's happened
anyways, have y'all seen the inhumans reviews? I'm dying with laughter. they had the NERVE to only have lockjaw show up for five minutes when they know everyone's watching this for him...
The only thing I'd really like to see more from Thor is probably a deeper dive into the mythology, but just because I feel like the Norse gods have some great trashy backstories.