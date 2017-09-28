I need this movie, like, yesterday. Reply

Me too, I can't wait. Reply

Same. Less than a month to goooo. Reply

Is that Taika wearing Loki's horns? Lol Reply

Lol yes, it's from the posted video. Reply

the new Marvel King Reply

If only. Reply

this looks like the complete opposite of a satisfying conclusion to thor's character narrative starting from the first movie, but it looks flashy and has some dumb humor so i guess that makes up for it Reply

MTE It's like just ONCE besides Winter Soldier can you hold out emotional resonance without a wacky moment Reply

especially since the last two thor films were about his family dying and falling apart but whatever, let's just brush all that aside and throw the hulk in there instead Reply

UGHHHH AS SOON AS THEY ANNOUNCED HULK AS A SUPPORTING ROLE MY EXPECTATIONS GOT THEIR ASSES KICKED Reply

lol mte



and tbh it doesn't look like they're doing anything interesting with hela Reply

I mean, Thor 1 was a good balance of the two, but Thor 2 was so heavy-handed on the pathos and sturm & drang and it was just so dull. I feel like Thor has always been more naturally at home with a goofier tone. Reply

thor 1 was definitely the best, but being dark and depressing wasn't the problem with thor 2. that was the only part of that movie that made any amount of sense tbh, thor's life had gone to shit and was only getting worse. Reply

Girl who cares look at this! Reply

this is marvel's 17th film, i need more than nice graphics to care at this point Reply

This will be homogenized garbage like the rest of these movies, but y’all eat it up because Taikia gave his own “personal touch” to this movie that other directors ~haven’t been allowed~ to do. Reply

I fucking agree. This entire series is absolute trash, with every film being an almost exact copy of the last Marvel piece of shit prior to it.



I'll still be attending every upcoming movie though. Reply

I know everyone uses this excuse here but I really was dragged to see several of these movies by my friends, but I had to put my foot down after Age of Ultron. Perhaps the worst blockbuster I’d ever seen up until Suicide Squad. Reply

That doesn't mean this movie can't be fun homogenized garbage. *shrugs* Reply

Mte people take superhero movies too seriously. Reply

The only superhero movies I've enjoyed since Iron Man have been the ones that don't try to prove to you that they're ~~~not another superhero film because now they're edgy/dark/sad.



If people are rolling around in latex summoning gods, I want to have a good time. Reply

I would've had Thor's arc be him starting with being selfish and wanting the throne out of entitlement, learning to be selfless and empathetic and then end with him learning of the full extent of his father's legacy i.e. what he did to Loki is emblematic of his entire imperialist view of the nine realms, and Loki's arc being one of self-acceptance--

TL;DR version the best way for Thor and Loki' characters to grow is them realizing oh wait, Odin ISN'T someone I should aspire to and wanting his approval has gotten us in like half the shit that's happened Reply

Marvel needs to hire you ASAP. Reply

we weren't worthy of this narrative tbh Reply

sign me tf up for this Reply

why are you not a writer?!? Reply

Well I mean technically I've written Thor fanfic for 4 years now and have a warehouse of head canons but no, not paid to write Reply

they should hire you! Reply

Wow this would be perfect. I'm not feeling the humor after what happened in last film like his brother and mother died. I bet when he sees Loki he will say ~I'm not surprised~ and seeing him in that snip just throwing a toy at him makes me believe this film won't be deep Reply

I’m really excited for this, and tbh I want that sushi (?) shirt taika is wearing towards the end. Reply

Taika lookin' hot as always <333 Reply

I want everything good in life for Tessa Thompson. Reply

good timing for this post! i just finished listening to this and hope the movie has a worthy soundtrack to bop to.

I'm excited because thor movies are the trashiest super hero movies and I love it

anyways, have y'all seen the inhumans reviews? I'm dying with laughter. they had the NERVE to only have lockjaw show up for five minutes when they know everyone's watching this for him... Reply

I was gonna make a post back when it had 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's just not the same now that it's at 7%. Reply

Damn Chris Hemsworth looks so good Reply

Short hair + beard is a good look for him. Reply

I want to see an alien race that exclusively wears pineapple-patterned onesies. Reply

That Chris Evans tag...😒 Reply

I'm going with that it's intentional to show how all the white Chrises blend together lol. Reply

omg I'm so sorry lol Reply

do better bb Reply

I've tried to delete the tag 5x and it won't go away. Reply

gimme this movie Reply

I love Chris' haircut in this. Reply

I honestly don't remember what happened in Thor: The Dark World at all. It was THAT forgettable of a film. So I truly, truly don't care about getting any closure or continuing Thor's arc. I've never quite agreed with the aesthetic or direction of the Thor series until this film, so it practically retcons the others for me anyway. I get why some people would care, sort of, I mean...I didn't realize people actually liked the other Thor films. But I get badass Valkyrie and the motherfucking aesthetic dgaf hand me that Norse battle porn on a silver platter tbh. Reply

There was a portal? I think.



The only thing I'd really like to see more from Thor is probably a deeper dive into the mythology, but just because I feel like the Norse gods have some great trashy backstories. Reply

