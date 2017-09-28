Macklemore Shares Fake Meryl Streep Quote During Interview
During a sit down with the Zach Sang show, Macklemore took the oppourtunity to share wisdom with his audience, quoting a clearly fake Meryl Streep facebook post that went viral in 2015. Check out the video, and the original clickbait that he fell for...
Source 1, Source 2
I can't remember which ONTD user was talking about this post the other day, but I was LOLing so hard when Macklemore brought it up as truth....
lmao @macklemore fell for a fake Meryl Streep quote/statement from 2015 that says she has 18 Academy Awards (she has 3 lol) #macklemore pic.twitter.com/m2oP3iJZ2B— caleb stark (@calebstark) September 28, 2017
This is the clearly fake post...... #MerylStreep #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/IgFVuaRAg6— caleb stark (@calebstark) September 28, 2017
My favorite Meryl role is Aunt Josephine tbh. It's how I was introduced to her as a kid!
You know his ass had to have known how to pronounce it too, but because she's a woman that typically stars in "feminine" films, he had to pretend like he didn't know anything about ha. K, dude.
(This is a Timothy Leary quote, I think.)
She went to audition for the main character on king kong, and the casting director took one look at her and told his assistant (i think) "why did you bring me this ugly thing?" in Italian, thinking she wouldn't understand, but she did and answers "sorry to disappoint" also in italian
I aspire to be like her 💪 she can hold be so frontal about those things and she can hold a grudge ~looking at you, Dustin~
Let's support older actresses. Let's support all actresses. Let's support ALL women. How about that?