Did Versace rip off an old hockey jersey?
- Everything old is new again, retro is so in - but some things should stay in the past. To many people the Vancouver Canucks flying skate logo (worn from 1985-1997) is one of those things.
- But it looks like fashion house Versace is here for it as their new women's sweater looks remarkably like the old logo.
- “This sweater is exactly what we’d expect a basic from Versace to be – body-hugging, sensuous design with a bold pattern emblazoned across the front,” the product description reads. “Wear yours with anything and everything – from boyfriend-cut jeans to feminine skirts.”
- A Canucks jersey can cost you up to $200 online and the Versace sweater is going for a cool $1200.
wwhat's your fave rip off design ontd?
the beaverton summed it up better than i could.
I mean you would literally look cooler in the hockey jersey and pay a fraction