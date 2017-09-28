Did Versace rip off an old hockey jersey?

Fuck hockey. I am so mad right now. Also, fuck Pittsburgh hockey writers. Reply

summed it up better than i could. i'm so mad at crosby for his stupid ~oppourtinity statements i can't even. what did the writers say? i haven't had the stomach to look at anything since their stupid announcement. the beaverton summed it up better than i could. Reply

Holy shit at the delicious ruthlessness of that article! Reply

Ive been fighting with them in twitter. They keep defending Sidney and saying he's not political so we need to leave him alone. Then when I call them out on how that's bullshit they turn racist and sexist. Reply

Pittsburgh hockey writers are so lame.



what happened now? Reply

Hockey players (particularly Canadian ones tbh) are the most privileged and ignorant people ugh. The majority of them know about nothing beyond hockey. Want to change my icon even though Carey didn't specifically do anything. Reply

Tons of the comments on the Penguins' social media posts are asking them to not go to the WH. I know the guy who handles all their digital media and I'm sure he's not thrilled about this.



Definitely fuck Pittsburgh hockey writers. I know a ton of them because I went to school there and they're all garbage. Especially Rob Rossi. Fuck that douchebag. Reply

This article shouldnt-expect-see-nfl-level-protests-h ockey/ summed it up for me pretty well. Too bad I'm going to my first hockey game this weekend. Reply

There's a few bright lights(Ward, Wheeler, Brown, Simmonds, Ho-Sang and Trouba are the ones I've seen speak out) but hockey is full of rich white men who worship the idea of never saying or doing anything controversial. i do think it's a little complicated for non-american players though(of which 75% of the league is comprised).



amazing that bettman has the fucking nerve to say that hockey should stay out of politics the week after he tells people in calgary to vote out nenshi and anyone else that won't get the flames the free arena they want. hypocritical bullshit. Reply

LMAO Reply

Where do these items get washed?? Because a 50 to 100 dollar shirt or pants doesn't survive one washing cycle. Reply

Dry clean? Reply

I guess the ones who buy clothes like this can also afford to wash professionally I guess. Reply

I just spray all of my designer clothes with febreeze to keep them fresh Reply

I feel like ppl who can afford this type of shit don't wear the same garment more than once Reply

ive cold washed my expensive stuff and air dried and it hasnt affected it..yet. Reply

this is my fave ripoff design Reply

Beyonce's is so much superior in every possible way. Reply

beyonce and rip off...... Reply

I always love those Canucks jersey.



why are hockey players so aggressively ugly Reply

They get hit in the face a lot. Reply

cause they white Reply

henrik lundqvist took all the hot and left the rest of the league w nothing Reply

Why is the Versace one so bad? It looks like when someone makes a shitty custom shirt with a graphic that clearly wasn't made well enough to go on a tshirt cause you can tell where the edges are and the pixels are super obvious Reply

Omg it's so weird seeing my team on ONTD. That was always my fave jersey. Reply

lol I hate that jersey. The stick in rink logo is the best. Reply

I just have so many memories attached to this one. It's pure nostalgia! I wouldn't be mad if they went back to the stick in rink logo though. Reply

lol as a canucks fan myself i had to share! i almost want them to get one just so finn can wear it at the next home game. Reply

whenever i see vancouver mentioned on the internet im like omg they know we exist! even tho i hate this city Reply

I know Steve Madden tends to rip off other shoe designers but sometimes I honestly like Steve Madden's versions better. *shrugs* Reply

98% of steve madden shoes are imitations lol Reply

i work in order fulfilment for a big designer and someone placed a $3000 order to be shipped to the aldo headquarters today. like i guess we'll be seeing those designs soon. Reply

lol fucking shameless Reply

I love Versace's tacky ass designs tbh. I am gaudy trash. Reply

My favorite rip off design would be my Marc Fisher Yale boots because they look like the Acne Jensen boots which cost about $600. Reply

i need this shirt like now Reply

omggg better than the original tbh Reply

Why upscale brands are intent to look like street fashion is beyond me



I mean you would literally look cooler in the hockey jersey and pay a fraction Reply

The fit is usually different, more fashionable- as is referenced in this blurb. You're also getting both the streetwear look and the high end brand emblazoned across your chest. Reply

tbf those oldschool nucks jerseys are sexy as hell Reply

Zara is just a rip off of Gucci these days. They should be cheaper imo Reply

i agree especially for the awful quality Reply

i used to love zara years ago but holy crap are they awful now Reply

