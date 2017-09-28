Fergie reacts to crying on the TODAY show
When radio personality Elvis Duran asked Fergie whether commercial success still matters for her she referenced her now iconic (well at least on the internet) crying reaction on the Today Show earlier this week:
Ferg: You know the other day when they told me it was no1 on iTunes I just lost it and started crying on national television...
Elvis: So it is big?
Ferg: Yeah absolutely! I've worked so hard on this and so has my team and it has been this huge passion project and the biggest undertaking I've ever done in my life.
Watch the original moment below
Source 1: https://youtube.com/watch?v=MudhvqR_uL0
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRdCj1pj9RA
