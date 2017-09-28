Fergie reacts to crying on the TODAY show

LMAO Reply

lmfao nooo Reply

i loved how during the interview it sounded like her son was literally tearing apart the studio Reply

she's doing so well! the promo is fire. Reply

queen of flips and turning this around!



Reply

omfg her trying to sing while flipping has me fuckin weeeeeeeeeeak Reply

wow, p!nk found in the nursing home Reply

I've watched this too many times Reply

LMAOOO this will always be funny.. Reply

This is one of my fave videos ever, lmao. Reply

byeee lmaoo Reply

lmao does she acknowledge that they told her a bold faced lie Reply

I aint giving ha a cent. Reply

I hope she is super successful after that bullshit Will I Am pulled. Reply

What did he do? Reply

“Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album. Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like Let’s Get it Started, it’s Noelle (Scaggs), and then Fergie, songs like Latin Girls, it’s Debi Nova, and Request Line, it’s Macy Gray. We’ll always work with good females.”



This was the post:



He was pressed when she left the BEP and basically insinuated that she wasn't ever a real member of the group even though she obviously was for many years.

This was the post: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106436429.html

song penned by Dr. Luke on the new album! He isn't listed as producer in the credits, but I wouldn't doubt that it's another one of his rumoured ghost productions.



I wanted to call watch what happens live last night and tell the producers a relevant question I would ask, then change my mind and ambush her about luke live on air! I fell to sleep though haha

asking the hard hitting questions.



bless you and your ongoing fight to drag this piece of Trash and seek the truth.

asking the hard hitting questions.

lmaooo this video always slays me. Reply

Has he always done ghost producing or is this something new now that everyone knows he's a rapist?? Reply

well he hasn't produced much since the story blew up, and there were rumours he produced "Work From Home"



Kesha's lawyers are trying to force him to provide income PER SONG up to the end of 2016, which Luke obviously doesn't want to do because if he is indeed ghost producing, it would fuck up his "kesha ended my career" argument... STAY TUNED

Reply

A+ investigative journalism as always, I am perched for the next exposé! Reply

everyone in this post gets a free visual copy of Double Dutchess.

lmao Reply

I wonder how much money was blown on her album and promo. Those videos (well, the one I saw!) seemed super freaking intricate and Jonas Akerlund doesn't cut corners. Reply

queen of vocals AND dance



Aw that crying clip is actually really endearing. Reply

She's crying in that gif? Reply

please



at least give Save It Til Morning a pity-stream guys

please

I tried to get into her new album but she's still doing that thing where she tries to sound 'black and hood' so no Reply

