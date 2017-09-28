First look at Charlize Theron guest starring on The Orville
Charlize Theron boards the ship in this @TheOrville first look: https://t.co/lJqWWPEcd9 #TheOrville pic.twitter.com/KJejCZBv22— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 28, 2017
*Will appear on episode 1x05 entitled "Pria"
*Plays the captain of a mining ship who encounters the crew of The Orville
*Episode will air Oct 5th at 9PM
Episode 4 airs tonite at 9PM guest starring Robert Knepper, if ya'll wanna watch it on Hulu tomorrow.
It's got decent word of mouth on Twitter (except from the die hard Trumpsters who won't forgive Seth for daring to hate Trump) and even over on Rotten Tomatoes the audience score is like 89% compared to the critics who gave it 20%.
So, IDK. I'm just gonna enjoy it while it airs, expect it to get cancelled, and then see whatever Seth has going for his next show or movie or album.
inevitable cancellationend, but it's not at all what I thought it would be.
i let it be known that i judge her harshly
Kind of like how Bette Midler and 50 Cent are besties?
It also needs to figure out its tone. The third episode was mostly dead serious, which was mood whiplash from the second episode, which ended with a "Real Housewives" joke.
Fox will likely give it a longer run than most shows of its type and ratings as a favor to Seth.