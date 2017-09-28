First look at Charlize Theron guest starring on The Orville

Who the hell is watching this blatant Star Trek rip-off? Reply

Thread

Link

Me. I will enjoy all 6 eps before cancellation and buy the DVD to see the other 7 eps Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ya i seriously cannot imagine this is finding the audience seth wanted for it (still not even sure who that is supposed to be beyond seth stans and trekkies looking for easter eggs) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's doing pretty crappy in the live ratings now that it's on Thursdays...but when they factor in the +3 and +7 day ratings it increases and does decent in the 18-49 demo. I think last week's ep maybe increased like 40% once delayed viewing was added in.



It's got decent word of mouth on Twitter (except from the die hard Trumpsters who won't forgive Seth for daring to hate Trump) and even over on Rotten Tomatoes the audience score is like 89% compared to the critics who gave it 20%.



So, IDK. I'm just gonna enjoy it while it airs, expect it to get cancelled, and then see whatever Seth has going for his next show or movie or album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I'm getting more and more disappointed with it. Like shannenb, I'll probably ride it out until the inevitable cancellation end, but it's not at all what I thought it would be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my friend who has the biggest, most inexplicable lady-boner for seth...



i let it be known that i judge her harshly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me. It's like if Star Trek had actual people instead of ~advanced future people~. It's a little Sethy, but I still like it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right here oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did this get better? I was so bored when i watched it Reply

Thread

Link

This looks so bad. Reply

Thread

Link

she came to tv for this??? Reply

Thread

Link

She will never turn down a chance to work with Seth. She's pretty much said as much in the past. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I just remembered her in that cowboy movie lol. I hope she eventually gets a show for herself. It'd be amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their friendship seems so random to me. Reply

Thread

Link

Kind of like how Bette Midler and 50 Cent are besties? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

embarrassing for her Reply

Thread

Link

Oh fuck this reminds me I had a sex dream about Seth MacFarlane last night ugh why. Reply

Thread

Link

This show is ... not terrible. It's watchable. The biggest problem is Seth himself, who is not a good actor and doesn't have the charisma and gravitas to be a starship captain. Yes, that's one of the themes of the show, but the show forgot about it after the first episode.



It also needs to figure out its tone. The third episode was mostly dead serious, which was mood whiplash from the second episode, which ended with a "Real Housewives" joke.



Fox will likely give it a longer run than most shows of its type and ratings as a favor to Seth. Reply

Thread

Link

I will say it does seem Seth can give a lot of the heavy lifting to the other actors--it does really feel like an ensemble. Like the episode with Bortus's baby, he wasn't really a scene hog, keeping all the good lines/scenes for himself. He was almost like a supporting player for the bulk of the episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh I think it'd be great if it was more earnest in its' cheesiness (more along the lines of the Galaxy Quest show that was inside the movie) but still 100% fitting with the original Trek's impetus of science and exploration. So far it's just been chock full of MacFarlane's usual style of hit or miss humor, too many pop culture references, and a lack of focus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My father loves this show but he's not in the right demographic so no worries there. But he does call it "that new Star Trek show." Reply

Thread

Link

I love the fuck out of this show and no one is more surprised than me! Reply

Thread

Link

In before anyone says Seth/his voice is sexy Reply

Thread

Link

I expected this to be funnier buts its more of a drama. the sex change episode was so heavy. Reply

Thread

Link