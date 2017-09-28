seth glare

First look at Charlize Theron guest starring on The Orville




*Will appear on episode 1x05 entitled "Pria"

*Plays the captain of a mining ship who encounters the crew of The Orville

*Episode will air Oct 5th at 9PM

Source

Episode 4 airs tonite at 9PM guest starring Robert Knepper, if ya'll wanna watch it on Hulu tomorrow.

ed mercer.gif
Tagged: , ,