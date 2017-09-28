David S. Pumpkins will be getting his own animated Halloween special

The superior pumpkin. Reply

LOOOOOOL

this gets me every single time i see it

ALL HAIL THE GREAT PUMPKIN

This is absolutely ridiculous and totally unnecessary, so... I'M FUCKING STOKED! Shine, Bobby, dhine!

snl really knows how ro run a sketch into the ground.

unnecessary af

I hate how much I enjoyed this. It's so stupid! It makes no sense! I loved it!

lmao same

lmao same, yet I kept LAUGHING

Right? There's absolutely no reason for me to enjoy this and yet, I do.



I think if it was any other actor than Tom Hanks, I'd hate it. Reply

SAAAAAME but ive embraced it now, I get such a kick out of it. its so stupid it wore me down until it was hilarious and now its my favorite thing ever.

I could see this being funny with the right kids

Really? I watched that episode and I didn't think the character was funny at all.

haven't seen/even heard of that sketch but i'm good w/ paranorman, hocus pocus, and it's the great pumpkin charlie brown

Leslie dancing is where I start to lose it and can't stop.

lmao i'm looking forward to this!

The sketch was funny but don't overdo it.

On the one hand--yay for more of this character, on the other hand--the entire appeal was the total commitment to never explain the joke and the irony of a comedic spectacle being more faithful to the spirit of true horror in refusing to make any sense or give any hint of background story unlike most modern entities in the genre but ya know, get those ratings

This sketch is so overblown BUT there's also no such thing as too much Tom Hanks or too cheesy a Halloween special, so I'm stoked.

OH my god. lol.

why?



why? Reply

I associate this skit with the tension and turmoil of the general election.

I do too...back when I thought we weren't stupid enough to let a Donald Trump presidency happen.

lol mte

Yeah me too.

