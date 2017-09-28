David S. Pumpkins will be getting his own animated Halloween special
*Everyone's favorite Halloween sensation from last Halloween will be getting his own Halloween animated special.
*Will air at 11:30pm on Oct 28th on NBC
*Tom Hanks will be returning to provide the voice of David S. Pumpkins. Also starring will be Peter Dinklage, as well as Bobby Moynihan and Streeter Seidell (who created the sketch)
*Will be about David S. Pumpkins showing the true meaning of Halloween to a young brother and sister, while obviously not answering any of their questions.
I think if it was any other actor than Tom Hanks, I'd hate it.
why?