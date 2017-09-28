Ricky Martin on Ellen to plea for Puerto Rico
Ricky Martin went on Ellen to ask for donations for his disaster relief fund, listing the basic supplies and services that are needed in the wake of Hurricane Maria. He also talks about how his own family has been affected. Ellen surprises him with an $80,000 donation.
https://youcaring.com/rickymartin
lord I wish I could donate more :(
I believe he’s involved w jlo and Marc Anthonys charity
My mom had to do a 4 hour line just to get 10 gallons of gas. People can't go to work and most of them have to pay rent or mortgages by the first and since we live paycheck to paycheck is gonna get rough. This is not good and the goods are not getting distributed properly because they don't have truck drivers which is BS because some of them are being turned away and they said to them "we will call you". The logistics are terrible and "La Isla" how we say to everything outside the San Juan metro is getting screwed by the second.
Fuerza, herman@s boricuas, ustedes pueden! :'(
Edited at 2017-09-28 10:29 pm (UTC)