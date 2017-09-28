Ricky Martin on Ellen to plea for Puerto Rico

aww hes so cute Reply

he has aged like the finest of wines omw Reply

i love him.



The fact that this even has to be a "plea" in the first place...Jesus fuckin' Christ. Reply

Came here to say this. Blows my mind. Reply

Ikr Reply

honestly. and the clip of the san juan mayor crying and begging for help. so awful Reply

I've seen comments/fb posts of Americans saying that people should stop bitching about PR and worry about "their own" people in Florida and Texas and I'm just like .... Reply

So embarrassing Reply

good lord...I really hate Stupid Americans like that.



time for the urn Reply

Cleary they missed the part where Puerto Ricans are American Citizens. Reply

I think they meant help white people first, not the brown people they colonized Reply

YAY!



lord I wish I could donate more :( Reply

OK so on Ellen, kids who sing on YouTube get $20k from her dumb ass, yet people who are literally dying get just $80k? Reply

Really? It'd be different if she gave less now... Reply

1 kid with a modicum of talent goes viral and gets $20k, then she brings rich assholes on to do apology tours to rehab their image so they can make $$ again and now she donates just $80k to the efforts to help MILLIONS of people, it's a joke. Reply

She's so fake. My friend went to a taping of her show when Julianne Moore was promoting Hunger Games. Basically she said that she's all personable and friendly when the cameras are on, but when the cameras are off she just shuts down completely. My friend said she wasn't sure if she was trying to memorize lines or something. Julianne was a gem though. Reply

Lol mte 🙄😒 someone should @ her Reply

It's not even a personal donation too... Reply

Is Bruno Mars donating to Puerto Rico? Reply

huh Reply

Yup

I believe he’s involved w jlo and Marc Anthonys charity Reply

Good, cause all I could think about was how he reps Puerto Rico hard in his latest hit and it would be totally weird if he ignored this. Reply

This rescue effort is so awful. I'm afraid what its going to look like in a week :( Reply

So disgusting and people are like Trump did soften the Jones Act laws and I'm like not enough. He's an idiot and he is doing the bare minimum. My family hasn't had power since freaking Irma and now it's gonna get extended for months. I was a mess for a week because my sister was MIA at least she contacted me after 5 days of agony and it was through my mom that she had like 1 bar on her cellphone enough that she got a call.



My mom had to do a 4 hour line just to get 10 gallons of gas. People can't go to work and most of them have to pay rent or mortgages by the first and since we live paycheck to paycheck is gonna get rough. This is not good and the goods are not getting distributed properly because they don't have truck drivers which is BS because some of them are being turned away and they said to them "we will call you". The logistics are terrible and "La Isla" how we say to everything outside the San Juan metro is getting screwed by the second. Reply

how is that trump's fault?? he's been in office for less than a year. Reply

Umm, I said he is doing the bare minimum. Please read. Reply

That is some new troll acct don’t even bother 😪 Reply

Damn he's aged well. Reply

I loathe this worthless sack of shit and his coming out of the closet when it was safe to do so and dating his clones like the sickening dime a dozen fag that he is. Reply

Gtfo

This post isn’t the time or place for ur dumbass troll comments Reply

Trump only waived it for ten days. Wtf are they gonna do in ten days? Reply

Yeah, it's not enough but it's not the boat we need is literally better logistics. It's fucked up how people in some places can't get fuel, water or food because they live outside of the metro area. The boats can't go to the mountains!! Reply

This is great Reply

I didn't watch the clip but it rubs me the wrong way that Ellen is essentially using the hurricane in the same way that she uses viral sensations, in a ploy for ratings and positive publicity. Like...you're cashing in on a huge disaster that has cost lives and millions+ dollars in damage. Reply

hmmm I've soured on Ellen for a lot of reasons... but in this case she gave Ricky a platform to talk and appeal to middle America (and large parts of the world,tbh), people who may have been indifferent before, which he certainly seems grateful for. Like, who gives a shit what her motives are?? Maybe watch the clip? Reply

That's true, and a good point, but at the end, I still feel like it's disingenuous to follow that platform by giving a pittance (to her and her production company). But it's true that I have a negative bias that has definitely affected my perception of her motivations. Reply

Fuerza, herman@s boricuas, ustedes pueden! :'(



