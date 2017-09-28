Kim Cattrall's demands cause studio To shelve Sex and the city 3



* Sex and the City 3 was scheduled to start filming this fall, the studio can no longer move ahead.
* Cattrall demanded they produce other movies she had in development or she wouldn't sign up for the project.
* Warner Bros refused to meet her demands and had to cancel production.
* Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon had all signed on for the same upfront salaries and are said to be heartbroken.

