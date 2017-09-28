Kim Cattrall's demands cause studio To shelve Sex and the city 3

I thought SJP had debunked this rumor several times already? Reply

bless, the second sequel never should have happened Reply

This so much.



I still can’t believe Liza minellis single ladies happened-what an atrocity. Reply

I googled that to see what you meant and....its so cringeworthy Reply

lmao that's the only salvageable part tbh Reply

MTE Reply

seriously Reply

none of the movies should've happened tbh Reply

Technically, that would be considered the first sequel. The second movie, though.



People always get this wrong, and I love correcting them haha. All part 2s are the 'first sequel' Reply

Shelve it forever, let it collect dust and have tumbleweeds roll through that bitch. Let Kevin Hart forever be punished by trying to reach for it and fall every time. Reply

i just finished binging the series/movies for the first time the other night, this is timely



but this is probably for the best, the movies were unnecessarily long and just ruined some characters/relationships Reply

idc i still want it



i'm a satc slut and i'll watch every single thing they ever put out Reply

"idc I still want it" Reply

drag me!!! Reply

Tbh, same. I just wanna know how they would do it. Reply

lol same. i would want them to eventually segue into a gold girls series of movies. Reply

I honestly don’t give a fuck about the story, I’m just here for the flashy outfits. Reply

Same!

And why people say second movie was trash while the first one was awful but the second one is much better?

I want third movie and then fourth and fifth!

Reply

Same Reply

Me, too. I'll be the first in line to buy my movie ticket! Reply

I'd only want to see a 3rd one if they can just forget about the 2nd one and make this one better (like what they did with Bridget Jones' Baby, forget the 2nd movie) Reply

yeah negl I'd be there opening weekend giving them my money multiple times.



So I guess Kim found the way for us to stop doing this to ourselves

Reply

oh for sure I would watch anything they put out lol



however in my ideal world they would have a fabulous 3rd movie that ends on a great note and then that would be the end of the series Reply

Same. SatC is not that serious. Just let us sit back and enjoy it Reply

They don't need a third movie. I didn't even like the ending of the series but I was fine that it ended there. Reply

she did us all a favor Reply

This! I almost walked out of the second movie. The first was a perfectly good ending. The second was a shameless money grab. Reply

MTE Reply

I ended up watching the first movie, where Bing leaves her at the alter this past weekend and comments:



-SJP really is unique looking.

-Were the always that rich and successful? They seemed to be really living the NYC highife and I dont remember if thats how it was on HBO.

-I kinda understand / agree with Samantha's lifestyle / beliefs a bit more now that I have grown older.

-I still think Steve is the hottest of all the boyfriends and I still would so hard. I'm into him Reply

no. carrie allegedly struggles with money but she's always buying expensive shit and has a fantastic apartment. she talks about buying september vogue instead of groceries Reply

She had a rent-controlled apartment, IIRC. Then the building became a co-op and she no money to buy her place. That's when Aiden bought her place and the place next door, and then Carrie had buy out Aiden for her place after they broke up. Reply

She struggled because she bought herself expensive shit. Reply

steve is sexy for sure Reply

Carrie moved into her rent controlled apartment on the Upper East Side (and I'm thinking Upper 90's streets) during the late 80's or 90's. It would have been easy to believe she under paid rent compare to others around her.



Hell even Samantha had a rent controlled apartment in the beginning she gave up to move into partially gentrified Meat Packing district.



I'd rock the fuck out of Steve's 4 inch dick. Reply

I forgive the stretch in realism, its kinda supposed to be aspirational fluff and I put up with it for the good female perspective etc. I also appreciate and sympathize with Samantha. Steve was kinda lame but I feel like he's the end goal which unfortunately takes years of fuck ups to appreciate and value. I don't really care about how dumb the movies are, I didn't go into it with high expectations. Reply

I always thought Steve was adorable and well suited for Miranda. Reply

steve... hot... um maybe his personality



smith jerrod > Reply

big is super rich so she can just use his money Reply

I think by the movies, Carrie has published a book or two? Still wouldn't really make you RICH living in NYC, but it's at least better than just a weekly column in an alt newspaper. Reply

idt he's the hottest but there's def something attractive about him Reply

Ive had the biggest crush on Steve in the series. Im into hot nerds. But then in the movies he did nothing for me... Reply

STEVE???? Tiny man with a whiney voice Steve??? I am shocked Reply

Samantha definitely lived large since she had a successful business and is older so has been doing it for a while. Charlotte comes from money and got huge money from the divorce. Miranda had the most realistic situation - she made a good living, but she only started making big purchases like her house when she made partner at her law firm.



Carrie is just a mess with money. Reply

Team Trey tbh. I don't care about his mother and...intimacy issues, Kyle MacLachlan at his peak hnnnng it's worth it



Plus Bunny would in all likelihood be dead soon, so Reply

doing the Lord's work if true Reply

Thank you, Cattrall. Reply

good. it's totally unnecessary. Reply

