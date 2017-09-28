Kim Cattrall's demands cause studio To shelve Sex and the city 3
Exclusive: Third Sex and the City movie has been halted. https://t.co/Q5N996wS5D— DailyMailTV (@DailyMailTV) September 28, 2017
* Sex and the City 3 was scheduled to start filming this fall, the studio can no longer move ahead.
* Cattrall demanded they produce other movies she had in development or she wouldn't sign up for the project.
* Warner Bros refused to meet her demands and had to cancel production.
* Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon had all signed on for the same upfront salaries and are said to be heartbroken.
source
I still can’t believe Liza minellis single ladies happened-what an atrocity.
People always get this wrong, and I love correcting them haha. All part 2s are the 'first sequel'
but this is probably for the best, the movies were unnecessarily long and just ruined some characters/relationships
i'm a satc slut and i'll watch every single thing they ever put out
And why people say second movie was trash while the first one was awful but the second one is much better?
I want third movie and then fourth and fifth!
So I guess Kim found the way for us to stop doing this to ourselves
however in my ideal world they would have a fabulous 3rd movie that ends on a great note and then that would be the end of the series
-SJP really is unique looking.
-Were the always that rich and successful? They seemed to be really living the NYC highife and I dont remember if thats how it was on HBO.
-I kinda understand / agree with Samantha's lifestyle / beliefs a bit more now that I have grown older.
-I still think Steve is the hottest of all the boyfriends and I still would so hard. I'm into him
Hell even Samantha had a rent controlled apartment in the beginning she gave up to move into partially gentrified Meat Packing district.
I'd rock the fuck out of Steve's 4 inch dick.
smith jerrod >
Carrie is just a mess with money.
Plus Bunny would in all likelihood be dead soon, so