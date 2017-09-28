Miley Cyrus Talks About Tr***
Miley Cyrus discussed Tr*** and some other things in her new NME interview.
- When asked if she'll follow through on her earlier comments to leave US if Tramp was elected, she said "I'm not f--king leaving the country, that's some ignorant s--t, that's dumb. Because that's me abandoning my country when I think I've got a good thing to say to my country."
- Her song Rainbow is about all races, genders etc. equality and unity and stuff
- She wrote Inspired for Hillary Clinton
- "it's not a party in the USA if it's filled with hate, discrimination, walls, violence, all these things."
Source
her album's leaked and the 3 songs we've heard so far are crap compared to the tracks on the album, listen to the bops y'all (aka Love Someone)
her album's leaked and the 3 songs we've heard so far are crap compared to the tracks on the album, listen to the bops y'all (aka Love Someone)
lmao such wisdom. she's a parody of herself at this point.
Lmfao if I were a musician every thing I ever said in interviews would be references to my songs.
"Defunding Planned Parenthood is NOT my idea of a teenage dream!"
"I don't need to have a poker face in order for you to tell how passionate I am about this subject!"
"'What's my name' isn't just the title of my latest single, it's also something many Americans struggling with Alzheimer's often say. Please donate".
I love that she said that.
riveting
Edited at 2017-09-28 09:05 pm (UTC)
Soy Miley Lopez 2020.
I heard it at a store and it made me want to listen again.
She can swerve all the way the fuck off.
i mostly just listen to (or not) her songs but i skim over most other stuff about her, can you elaborate about this (serious question) tia
And sorry, I'm not trying to be rude but I'm not in an "educate people about racism" mood at the moment...maybe check back with me next Tuesday.
lol. I was like, I know he's an uggo but DAMN