Miley Cyrus Talks About Tr***

Miley Cyrus discussed Tr*** and some other things in her new NME interview.

- When asked if she'll follow through on her earlier comments to leave US if Tramp was elected, she said "I'm not f--king leaving the country, that's some ignorant s--t, that's dumb. Because that's me abandoning my country when I think I've got a good thing to say to my country."
- Her song Rainbow is about all races, genders etc. equality and unity and stuff
- She wrote Inspired for Hillary Clinton
- "it's not a party in the USA if it's filled with hate, discrimination, walls, violence, all these things."

