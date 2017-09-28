[actrs] bae yeun

A Discovery of Witches starts filming!













-The series is being produced by Sky Original Productions and Bad Wolf Television
-Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode will be playing Diana Bishop and Matthew Clairmont, respectively
-No word yet on a US distribution
-Lots of women in the writers room and a female showrunner
-Juan Carlos Medina (The Limehouse Golem) will direct the pilot episode

Source 1, Source 2, Source 3, Source 4, Source 5

Anyone else like the novels?
