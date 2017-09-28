A Discovery of Witches starts filming!

So Matthew does age. I knew his Britishness would catch up. Reply

Thread

Link

too bad he's playing an immortal vampire!



tho, tbf, i think the insta filter doesn't work for him lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah. it's a bad photo he still looks great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that isn't a good shot of him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated the first book, I couldn't even finish it. I was so excited after reading the synopsis but the book was so boring Reply

Thread

Link

That's exactly how I felt! I read half of it and then gave up. It was so, so boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got through the first half of the first book before it landed on the donate pile. Absolutely hated it. Reply

Thread

Link

I've had this book on my reading list for ages. I should probably get to it one of these days. Reply

Thread

Link

i really liked them, but i'm also a bit of a history freak so it was super interesting to me



they're definitely a little dense tho! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm also a history freak so I might like it then! I put it on my library hold list. :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Everytime I see Matthew now I can only think of his insane character in Stoker. All those closeups on those big manic looking blue eyes. He's a great actor. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't necessarily disagree about his acting, but he reminds me a lot of Christian Bale, where I always feel like I'm watching him behind several panes of glass. He just seems so cold and guarded, but then that's how he gets cast so it works. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do agree Matthew gives off an air of posh coldness but I think that's just from him being an uppercrust Englishman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanted to read it but the goodreads reviews were pretty bad Reply

Thread

Link

lol i never checked them and now i'm rolling



i mean i liked the series well enough but some of these bits are spot on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hated this book, only made it like 100 pages in. What a waste of money. Maybe it will translate better to TV. Reply

Thread

Link

ok i had no idea so many ppl hated this series 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

I have zero knowledge of what this is about but witches and Matthew Goode? I'll watch the pilot Reply

Thread

Link

This book was so tedious, gawd. There's like endless descriptions (or at least it felt that way) of the main character running and rowing and brushing her hair and ordering books from the library and the whole thing is just so, so boring. But the worst part was the entire chapter where they did yoga together, that was a particularly painful and pointless section.



That being said, I do think it might work better as a tv show. Also, I feel like Teresa Palmer is really miscast in this. Reply

Thread

Link

lol i will admit the yoga scenes were TOUGH to read thru



i love teresa palmer as an actress but she's not exactly who i envisioned. what do you think? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no particular opinion on Teresa Palmer as an actress, but she seems a little too young to play Diana. I can't remember is there was an exact age given in the books, but the character description and the whole published academic thing made her seem older. And Teresa Palmer is a very young looking 31. And wasn't she supposed to have like frizzy hair and be unconcerned with her appearance, like these images do not convey that at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

these books are such a guilty pleasure lol



isn't teresa a little young to play diana? Reply

Thread

Link

she's 31! i don't even know if they ever say how old diana is but she's early 30s at least Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit lmao i thought she was way younger Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i totally randomly thought of this book awhile back and look now there will be tv show. im down! Reply

Thread

Link

Is that a bad pic of matthew goode or is that how he's aged? 😵 Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently it's just a bad pic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped reading this book once the two characters did a yoga class together. It's still one of the stupidest books I've ever had the misfortune of coming across.



But, I could see myself scrolling through this on Netflix because I do love Matthew Goode. Reply

Thread

Link

I had to power through the first half of the first book but got into it. The ending was bullshit tho Reply

Thread

Link