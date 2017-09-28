A Discovery of Witches starts filming!
Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer to headline A Discovery of Witches TV adaptation https://t.co/tClDQOzUYV— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 22, 2017
-The series is being produced by Sky Original Productions and Bad Wolf Television
-Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode will be playing Diana Bishop and Matthew Clairmont, respectively
-No word yet on a US distribution
-Lots of women in the writers room and a female showrunner
-Juan Carlos Medina (The Limehouse Golem) will direct the pilot episode
Source 1, Source 2, Source 3, Source 4, Source 5
Anyone else like the novels?
tho, tbf, i think the insta filter doesn't work for him lol
they're definitely a little dense tho!
i mean i liked the series well enough but some of these bits are spot on
That being said, I do think it might work better as a tv show. Also, I feel like Teresa Palmer is really miscast in this.
i love teresa palmer as an actress but she's not exactly who i envisioned. what do you think?
isn't teresa a little young to play diana?
But, I could see myself scrolling through this on Netflix because I do love Matthew Goode.