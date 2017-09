Where are the men? Reply

Thread

Link

exiled from the galaxy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anakin and Han are in here for a bit, and one of the doll two packs is (ugh) Kylo Ren and Rey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does rey look like an instagrammer? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, see, they were there, but they just chose the best possible actresses to fill such roles for them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pls stop with your misandry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So these shorts run in between their regular programming, right? I'm curious as to how they gauge the success of these series. Reply

Thread

Link

Season one was online, like once every week or so, on yt.



There were like Two Leia ones, one Jyn, two Rey, and one Padme.



Actually there were three Leia ones, she met Sabine in one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah. Thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Rebels and Rogue One Crossover moment in the trailer has me all heart eyes. Reply

Thread

Link

I wanna see Mon Mothma and Shaak Ti.... Reply

Thread

Link