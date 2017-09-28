David Oyelowo to star in Disney live-action musical from Moonlight's Tarell Alvin McCraney



Disney is developing a live-action musical written by Moonlight writer Tarell Alvin McCraney starring David Oyelowo.
Titled "Cyrano the Moor", it will be a mash-up of Shakespeare's Othello and the classic French play Cyrano de Bergerac and will be set in the Bristol region of England during the 19th century. Exact plot of the film is under wraps.
Oyelowo will produce along with his wife, English actress Jessica Oyelowo.

