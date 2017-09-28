David Oyelowo to star in Disney live-action musical from Moonlight's Tarell Alvin McCraney
David Oyelowo is set to star in a live-action @Disney musical, penned by Moonlight's playwright https://t.co/A2DhCznTvi pic.twitter.com/St7xuqDwt4— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 25, 2017
Disney is developing a live-action musical written by Moonlight writer Tarell Alvin McCraney starring David Oyelowo.
Titled "Cyrano the Moor", it will be a mash-up of Shakespeare's Othello and the classic French play Cyrano de Bergerac and will be set in the Bristol region of England during the 19th century. Exact plot of the film is under wraps.
Oyelowo will produce along with his wife, English actress Jessica Oyelowo.
source
He can sing VERY well;
Huh. Not a mash-up I would have thought up, lol. But it'll be really interesting too see where they go with it.
I actually have a copy of Cyrano Dr Bergerac, I should probably finally read it. Or watch Roxanne again, lol.
Of course, Disney..