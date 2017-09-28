David Oyelowo to star in Disney live-action musical from Moonlight's Tarell Alvin McCraney

This sounds intriguing although the mashup seems a little strange. I also didn't know David could sing. Reply

Not saying the singing is bad, just wtf is this shit lol Reply

lmao irl it's...well it's from the lion guard. Bit of a long explanation. Reply

that's so unexpected. Reply

Oh damn, my attraction always goes up at least 100% if someone's a good singer Reply

I like the animation. Reply

I'm here for this. Reply

this sounds great! Reply

this was tailor made for me i think Reply

This movie needs to get here like yesterday.

Reply

Needs more Florence Kasumba Reply

This is a beautiful cast. Reply

interesting mash-up Reply

david annoys me (if zoe saldana is still getting dragged for that nina biopic then he needs to be as well) but am happy for tarrell



Edited at 2017-09-28 07:24 pm (UTC) Reply

I feel like he says a few dumb shit but gets away with it because he is not in the media a lot. Reply

yeah those comments saying african american actors didnt get roles b/c they didnt go to film school irked me. most do go to film school and dont get roles at all Reply

Oh hi. Reply

Titled "Cyrano the Moor", it will be a mash-up of Shakespeare's Othello and the classic French play Cyrano de Bergerac



Huh. Not a mash-up I would have thought up, lol. But it'll be really interesting too see where they go with it.



I actually have a copy of Cyrano Dr Bergerac, I should probably finally read it. Or watch Roxanne again, lol. Reply

Nice to see Tarell move on to something else. Reply

I'm happy for Tarell. Reply

Never thought I'd see Disney do an Othello musical, but then again, The Lion King is low-key based on Hamlet, so.... I guess I'm interested. Reply

get that disney money tarell Reply

Cyrano de Bergerac is so ridiculous tho, lmao. Are they going to make him a composite character with Iago? Is the Christian de Neuvillette character going to be as idiotic and die? Hopefully they take out the part where Ronxanne should have ~looked beyond looks, because in connection with Desdemona's story, that's just going to be a messy misogynistic cake from borderline misogynistic ingredients. Reply

I'm glad David is producing cause I know he always pushes for women directors. Very excited to see who they'll hire. Reply

