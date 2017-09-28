September 28th, 2017, 11:09 am scriptedending Lizzo - "Truth Hurts" Music Video This is the first song of hers I've heard... I love it! Source Tagged: music / musician, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
NPR featured her on their SXSW showcase so check it out here. I love her dancers.
That's actually the reason I heard the song in the first place - Goldenvoice sent out a newsletter this morning and linked to this video and the show, and since Ben Schwartz had tweeted about liking her a few times, I clicked play. And then I watched a bunch of her other videos. I just wish her songs were longer tbh!
I love this vid, she owns 💜
I can't wait for her podcast. But first I need to revist her music lol.
tbh, she's one of my faves and his love of her only deepened my love for him. definitely listen to the rest of her music. she's a queeeeeen.