Lizzo is amazing!



Reply

Thread

Link

no party is complete without this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I just took a DNA test and I found out I'm 100% that bitch" 😂😂😂😂😂 Reply

Thread

Link

love her!! Reply

Thread

Link





NPR featured her on their SXSW showcase so check it out I love Lizzo so fucking much. She's on tour! If she's coming to your neck of the woods, go see her!NPR featured her on their SXSW showcase so check it out here . I love her dancers. Reply

Thread

Link

I think I might! She's playing one of my favorite LA venues in November.



That's actually the reason I heard the song in the first place - Goldenvoice sent out a newsletter this morning and linked to this video and the show, and since Ben Schwartz had tweeted about liking her a few times, I clicked play. And then I watched a bunch of her other videos. I just wish her songs were longer tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Lizzo noobs need to check Batches & Cookies, Water Me, Scuse Me and the aforementioned Good As Hell!



I love this vid, she owns 💜 Reply

Thread

Link

I like her she's such a cool and fun person. It's random she does the outro for the On Being podcast but it's also cool. I like how quickly she established a rapport w/ Desus and Mero.



I can't wait for her podcast. But first I need to revist her music lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I love "Good as Hell." The melody on this song reminds me of Black Beatles Reply

Thread

Link

love her and am also obsessed with her make-up artist/friend quinn. i like that so much of her team are just her friends. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes thank you! for posting!!! I never heard of her, added to my spotify playlist. Any music recommendations onto? Reply

Thread

Link

On repeat til I die



Reply

Thread

Link

Lizzo is so great. If you haven't listened to her other stuff, you should do it now. Reply

Thread

Link

i love lizzo and i love her success. girl hosted autotune karaoke every week at my fav bar in minneapolis back in the day and she is fire Reply

Thread

Link

i was going to make a mean comment but this and the other song are bops Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you OP for introducing me to this lovely woman. I think I'm gonna stan her. Love the song and video. Reply

Thread

Link

op...did you check lizzo out because ben schwartz loves her???? ;)



tbh, she's one of my faves and his love of her only deepened my love for him. definitely listen to the rest of her music. she's a queeeeeen. Reply

Thread

Link

lol he’s always tweeting about her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this song! I just found out about it bc I follow one of the girls on insta, she's always in random music videos and stuff but this one is actually good Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so pleased that there are other Lizzo fans on ontd. Reply

Thread

Link

Super cute! Reply

Thread

Link

I saw her open for Sleater-Kinney a few years ago and she was awesome. This song is great Reply

Thread

Link