get money @sza i guess Reply

I do like some Maroon 5 songs (mainly from their first 2 albums) but Adam's voice really annoys me here and I can't get into it even tho I love SZA. Reply

same Reply

sza deserves better, i'm still not over ctrl Reply

I don't get how his speaking voice is so normal but then his singing voice is so high and whiny and annoying af. Reply

He sings in his head voice, when he speaks he uses his chest voice. Reply

God, yes! I can't stand listening to him. Reply

this sounds like every other song on the radio at the moment.



i think the last album of theirs i actually enjoyed was hands all over. Reply

their best album Reply

same Reply

this is adorable





love maroon 5, they're fun



she's pretty af Reply

I like it tbh Reply

i love this Reply

This is like liquid dreams level of special effects I'm dying, those dolphins had me in tears Reply

sza is seriously one of the most gorgeous women i've ever seen Reply

im crying WTF @ the end of this video lmao Reply

Ikr Reply

directed by Joseph khan Swift Reply

it's kahn* not khan (which is sa). Reply

I know that they're saying actual words and idk why but I can never HEAR them. It's just a lot of doo doo doo what lovers do ~



I have honestly Sat and concentrated on listening to this song and I hear sounds and the title



Edit to say that szas hair is mesmerising and I can't believe there was a time when I found Adam levine sexy



Edited at 2017-09-28 08:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Seh seh seh nah hey nah behbeh Reply

well...sza looks good. maroon 5 vids just keep getting worse tho. Reply

This song is such a waste of her talent. Also "a film by Joseph Khan", no thank you. Reply

it's kahn*. ffs, guys, it's not a sa name. he's ea!!! Reply

Where are the other members of the band? He seems so centrally featured, you'd think he was a solo artist. Reply

they were running behind him in one scene Reply

So awful I couldn't finish it because Adam Levine's voice is gross. Reply

I love this generic ass song Reply

I hate myself for liking this song. It's just too damn catchy. Reply

sza is too cute in this omg Reply

