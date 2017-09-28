September 28th, 2017, 08:02 pm theemii Maroon 5 - What Lovers Do ft. SZA source Tagged: adam levine / maroon 5, music / musician, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3232 comments Add comment
God, yes! I can't stand listening to him.
i think the last album of theirs i actually enjoyed was hands all over.
love maroon 5, they're fun
she's pretty af
I have honestly Sat and concentrated on listening to this song and I hear sounds and the title
Edit to say that szas hair is mesmerising and I can't believe there was a time when I found Adam levine sexy
but why is this a maroon 5 song when it's basically just adam...where's the rest of the band?!