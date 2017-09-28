September 28th, 2017, 10:58 am anitajoint You're the Worst | Season 4 Ep. 6: There's Always A Back Door Trailer | FXX Source Tagged: television, television - fxx, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1212 comments Add comment
I loved the episode focused on Edgar's PTSD, too. The different perspective really showed what assholes his "friends" are to him and how self-centered they all can be. Which we accept in our main characters often because the show itself is also focused on them, but in real life that's no way to be.
I hate Lindsey. I'd be ok if they wrote her out. In a show full of unapologetic assholes, she just grates on me so much.
(Not American so can't watch live for ratings etc)
My sister and I almost felt for jimmy how much he does want to be with her again but good luck.
Edited at 2017-09-28 07:37 pm (UTC)
Have they written the show into a corner? It was so great when they were in love :"