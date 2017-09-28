I haven't watched this season yet, but man do I love this show. Aya is so great.



I loved the episode focused on Edgar's PTSD, too. The different perspective really showed what assholes his "friends" are to him and how self-centered they all can be. Which we accept in our main characters often because the show itself is also focused on them, but in real life that's no way to be. Reply

Carsick. Hard fart. Murder. lololol Reply

Binge watching really has spoiled me, cause watching this season, one ep at a time is driving me up a wall.



I hate Lindsey. I'd be ok if they wrote her out. In a show full of unapologetic assholes, she just grates on me so much. Reply

I loved her so much in season one, but I feel like they've made her both progressively dumber and crueler. Like, stabbing Paul last season was insane. Reply

MTE like what the fuck???thats just creepy, not normal or funny Reply

I hate the week long wait too so I'm gonna wait till the season ends to binge watch.



(Not American so can't watch live for ratings etc) Reply

I am really love Gretchen and Aya so much. I love though she is acting out when they give you those one second glimpses of how hurt she is (the second episode mainly) its amazing and well done. I feel like I relate to her a lot not her action but her emotions. While my ex didn't propose her did break up with me 4 days after us moving in together and sometimes I wish I didn't take the high road and could be awful to him instead.



My sister and I almost felt for jimmy how much he does want to be with her again but good luck.



Edited at 2017-09-28 07:37 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm really loving this season so far, and last night's episode especially. Aya was hysterical, and I don't think Chris Geere gets enough credit for how good he is as well. Reply

I only discovered this show in the last couple of weeks and am plowing through it as fast as I can. So good! I love Lindsay she's so fucking hilarious, unfortunately I relate to Gretchen's mental health struggles and find Jimmy is so adorable. Reply

I love this show but I'm really wondering how they could ever get back together. He was just so cruel and I don't see him actually apologizing. And she's too stubborn and proud to forgive him - and I don't even think she should forgive him.

Have they written the show into a corner? It was so great when they were in love :" Reply

The show is great but super uneven. I'm sort of okay with that because I think they take a lot of chances, but some episodes are genius and others, like this week are just absurd and silly. You need some grounding in reality to be able to go off the wall. Reply

