I can't wait

So I guess this is a prequel considering the first game was around the time of the final years of the American frontier. I'm excited for this though. Hopefully, I'm better at killing those god awful bears D:

i need to get the first one. /too many games to play.



ontd, tell me what game i should play next now that im done with the excellent tomb raider reboot.

horizon zero dawn if you have a ps4

PLAY RED DEAD REDEMPTION

Horizon for sure.



Then Breath of the Wild Reply

BoTW >>>>>>>> HZD although I haven't beaten either game yet lol.

red dead redemption OG is one of the greatest video games ever made



also horizon zero dawn +1 here its fucking gr8



final fantasy xv if you want to emotionally ruin urself



and if you PC game/enjoy multiplayer/mmos Guild Wars 2 is the fuckin bomb Reply

oh i should mention i have an xbox one so yall dont hit me with ps/nintendo only games.

Overwatch is my life tbh and has occupied most of my gaming time, but I strongly believe Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the best video game ever made.

Did you play the second game of the rebooted Tomb Raider? bc that.

Red Dead Redemption is a classic and definitely still worth playing.



Red Dead Redemption is a classic and definitely still worth playing.

I can't rec anything too new since I almost always wait to play games until they've been out a few years and I can get the GOTY versions cheap lmao. Recently I've been playing Dishonored 2 and Sleeping Dogs, both are good.

Nier Automata is a TRIPPPPPPPPP

I just finished this a few weeks ago and my boyfriend bought me Horizon Zero Dawn and I just finished that. I absolutely LOVED it. A lot like Tomb Raider.

Another vote for Red Dead Redemption. Once you've done the main story then the zombie DLC saddle up and go online for even more fun lol. Level up to get the speedy zebra mount! Harass other players as they're trying to level up lol. Saints Row is also fun.

yeeesssssss

So so so soooo excited!

i wish rockstar would do simultaneous PC/console releases. i wanna play this with the highest graphical fidelity humanly possible 😭



this game doesn't seem as romantic or as poetic as its predecessor though. all i want from video games are more moments like encountering the Strange Man and crossing into mexico while jose gonzalez' far away plays. Reply

They would never do it because consoles is where the money firstly and how they get more money out as well. I bought the GTA V for the Xbox 360 then it got released for the PS4 and I bought it. I held myself back and didn't buy it for the PC 'cause wth three times!?! These staggered releases are fucking idiotic but money talks.

you right... i shamelessly double dipped from PS3 to PS4 and haven't pulled the trigger on PC yet because i just can't justify it. it never really goes on sale either, like??

has there been more details released on the character and his backstory in terms of how rd2 relates to rd1 and john marston?

You part of the master race, sis?

Far Away was the most memorable and emotion-evoking experience ever in a video game. IDK how Rockstar manages to make it feel so much like you're watching a film while playing a game, but I don't think any other studio has managed to do the same--and not for lack of trying.

Crossing into Mexico when "Far Away" started playing....omfg that's one of the best gaming moments EVER. I legit stood up out of my chair and just stared at the screen, in awe of the beauty.

so amped

i need this out now

Oh my gooooooood this looks beautiful, I've been hyped for this for years

YESYESYESYESYES



YESYESYESYESYES

The first one is one of my all-time favorite games ever. I can just ride around on my horse in it for hours on end.

I am ready for this, bitch! The first one still holds up, and I can get lost for hours just roaming around shooting fucking birds (THEIR FEATHERS ARE WORTH SO MUCH MONEY!!!) but I am super excited to play this one with more modern gaming updates. I still think every open world game in the future needs to learn from Breath of the Wild. That game set a new standard in terms of sheer open-ness and accessibility to the world around you.

lmao same, that and the cougar cabin up north. I'd just camp out in there and throw knives at them till there was a pile of like 50 of them at the door. They couldn't come through the door and they also never stopped spawning so it was the perfect cash crop

i never played the first because i didn't really gaf about games back then. v excited to get it.

SO BEYOND hyped for this. Looks like the release might end up coinciding with Westworld S2 as well which will be nice ~synergy~ for them.

That would be cool.

I guess it's time to buy a Xbox One.

Don't waste money like that, hon.

wait and get a one x.

im not even trying 2 be a pc or sony fanboi or nething but itd be such a dumb move to get an xbox instead of a ps4



like!! look at the ps4 exclusives list compared 2 xbone Reply

playstation >>>>>

I don't understand the hype above me. I have both consoles and I love my xbox one SO much more than my ps4

Reply

