New Red Dead Redemption II Trailer
- A more thorough look at the sequel to Rockstar's masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption
- Play as outlaws Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang in the old American west
- Releases Spring 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
ontd, tell me what game i should play next now that im done with the excellent tomb raider reboot.
Then Breath of the Wild
also horizon zero dawn +1 here its fucking gr8
final fantasy xv if you want to emotionally ruin urself
and if you PC game/enjoy multiplayer/mmos Guild Wars 2 is the fuckin bomb
I can't rec anything too new since I almost always wait to play games until they've been out a few years and I can get the GOTY versions cheap lmao. Recently I've been playing Dishonored 2 and Sleeping Dogs, both are good.
this game doesn't seem as romantic or as poetic as its predecessor though. all i want from video games are more moments like encountering the Strange Man and crossing into mexico while jose gonzalez' far away plays.
The first one is one of my all-time favorite games ever. I can just ride around on my horse in it for hours on end.
like!! look at the ps4 exclusives list compared 2 xbone