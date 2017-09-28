Pedophile Victor Salva added molestation backstory to Jeepers Creepers 3

Why this man is still allowed to work is beyond me Reply

Why this man is still allowed to work live is beyond me



Fixed it for ya sis.

Much needed correction

this

The third word in your sentence answers that.

probably blackmail tbh

The Coppola's. I believe he's close friend to Francis and Sofia Coppola.



If I'm not mistaken American Zoetrope produces most of his films.



Edited at 2017-09-28 08:01 pm (UTC) Reply

This man is vile.

Since they say celeb deaths come in threes I want him and Woody Allen next TBQH

Ugh, lettuce pray this happens.

men are a fucking goddamn trip i swear to god

wow



wow Reply

Shame on all the horror outlets who promote jp3 and support this rapist



Us horror fans are his only base and the community needs to suffocate the bastard Reply

mte, it's not like the general public is paying attention to news and trailers for this crap movie.

Right? I'm in a horror film group on FB that's pretty big and active and the amount of people I've seen say that they're willing to look past it just because they've been waiting for this sequel for so long is insane. Like... how do you even begin to justify giving money and attention to a child rapist for any reason?

I'm probably part of that group too and I see so many of them say, he served his time, he's put up with a lot! Fucking really??? He never served his time and this is over a fucking horror movie???? I'm a huge horror fan but it makes me sick what these other fans say and do for this scum bag.

Ooh what is the fb group called

Raping a 12 year old and filming it... got him THREE YEARS?! Fucking hell, and he only served 15 months?

jfc why?

Literally felt like I had a stroke reading that shit...like my mind shut off for a second because I could not fucking believe it.

Fifteen months?



Where's that 'I am disgusted gif? Reply

100% it's because of overcrowding and the fact that his crime had nothing to do with money.

Or drugs.

...that's fucking unreal

jesus :(

Anthony Weiner just got 21 months for sexting with a minor and yet this guy and Brock turner got less than that and only served 15 and THREE months in jail respectively

I hate men

I hate the justice system



I hate men

I hate the justice system



Edited at 2017-09-28 06:00 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm speechless

The justice system failed the little girl. :(



Edited at 2017-09-28 06:26 pm (UTC) Reply

shame he didn't get killed in prison during those 15 months

PUKE

die already

My soul is vomiting rn.



I hope he & Francis Ford Coppola (who supported this monster) burn to death. Reply

Fuck off already

What in the actual fuck?

Jesus Christ.

fucking hell...

he has zero fucking shame or remorse

WHAT WHAT WHAT

He raped a child and filmed it and got only THREE FUCKING YEARS?? And he didn't even serve his whole sentence!! What the ever loving fuck our justice system is a goddamn mess.

