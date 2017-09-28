Pedophile Victor Salva added molestation backstory to Jeepers Creepers 3

Convicted pedophile director Victor Salva continues being scum of the earth. His newest Jeeper Creepers film has added a molestation backstory for its main character. The character, 18-year old Addison, was molested by her father when she was a child. To make matters wose, another character in the film defends the father's actions because he finds Addison attractive.

The Union of British Columbia Performers warned actors not to audition or accept a part for the film after learning of this plot point.

The film played in 635 theaters on Monday for a supposed "One Night Only" showing, where is grossed $1.77 million and came in third at the box office. A second showing on October 4 has now been added.

In 1988, Salva was sentenced to 3 years in prison for raping (and filming the act) the 12-year old star of his film Clownhouse, Nathan Forrest Winters. He only served 15 months and continued having a career in Hollywood. Nathan is currently raising money on GoFundMe for a speaking tour to raise awareness of child sexual abuse.

