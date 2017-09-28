Pedophile Victor Salva added molestation backstory to Jeepers Creepers 3
Convicted pedophile director Victor Salva continues being scum of the earth. His newest Jeeper Creepers film has added a molestation backstory for its main character. The character, 18-year old Addison, was molested by her father when she was a child. To make matters wose, another character in the film defends the father's actions because he finds Addison attractive.
The molestation backstory in #JeepersCreepers3 is especially troubling since the director is a convicted pedophile: https://t.co/gsDNG9yk90 pic.twitter.com/M6hHonfyxI— IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 28, 2017
The Union of British Columbia Performers warned actors not to audition or accept a part for the film after learning of this plot point.
The film played in 635 theaters on Monday for a supposed "One Night Only" showing, where is grossed $1.77 million and came in third at the box office. A second showing on October 4 has now been added.
In 1988, Salva was sentenced to 3 years in prison for raping (and filming the act) the 12-year old star of his film Clownhouse, Nathan Forrest Winters. He only served 15 months and continued having a career in Hollywood. Nathan is currently raising money on GoFundMe for a speaking tour to raise awareness of child sexual abuse.
Source
worklive is beyond me
Fixed it for ya sis.
If I'm not mistaken American Zoetrope produces most of his films.
Edited at 2017-09-28 08:01 pm (UTC)
wow
Us horror fans are his only base and the community needs to suffocate the bastard
Where's that 'I am disgusted gif?
I hate men
I hate the justice system
Edited at 2017-09-28 06:00 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-28 06:26 pm (UTC)
I hope he & Francis Ford Coppola (who supported this monster) burn to death.