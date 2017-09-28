Kim Kardashian Receives Letter from Paris Robber
-- Aomar Ait Khedache, the mastermind behind Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery, is trying to reach out to her by writing her an apology letter
-- The letter was written in French, and translated by Kim's lawyers. Here is an excerpt from it:
“After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted... I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence. I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears. Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones. I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.”
-- Kim apparently “found his words hollow", and she thinks it is just a stunt to “appear remorseful” to the judge before the trial
-- Following robbing Kardashian at gunpoint, Khedache and his team melted the jewelry they stole from Kim in order to sell it
That being said, do you think they broke up her big diamond into smaller ones?
WTF?
I grew up in a country where robberies/kidnaps/murders were so rampant and it really scars you for life to think that your life is worth nothing.
I really hope she's ok :(
I was just wondering if, because of the timing, this was an attempt to control the narrative given what else was going on in her family at the moment - at least for a brief time.
