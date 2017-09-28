hand

Kim Kardashian Receives Letter from Paris Robber


-- Aomar Ait Khedache, the mastermind behind Kim Kardashian's 2016 ﻿Paris robbery, is trying to reach out to her by writing her an apology letter
-- The letter was written in French, and translated by Kim's lawyers. Here is an excerpt from it:
“After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted... I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence. I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears. Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones. I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.
-- Kim apparently “found his words hollow", and she thinks it is just a stunt to “appear remorseful” to the judge before the trial
-- Following robbing Kardashian at gunpoint, Khedache and his team melted the jewelry they stole from Kim in order to sell it

