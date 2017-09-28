Jared Leto says he never gave used condoms
Jared Leto talked about on set rumors during the shooting of "Suicide Squad". "There were some things that were mentioned about gifts and the fact that I was giving used condoms to people, which was not true... I gave wrapped gifts to everyone, and people were thrilled to get them. They were laughing. We were giving whatever The Joker would give was the idea. It was really touching at the end to go and give the gifts. We'd be filming and people would be laughing, and they'd go and open up and there'd be a porno magazine or something, you know, 'plus 60'. It would be whatever would be funny. You know, whatever would be absurd or outrageous."
He added, "It was kind of like an art project. We were all like, putting together in the trailer. To see it kind of taken and manipulated, taken out of context and made this really horrid thing, and then having people speak like it was offensive, when it was anything but," he said. "It was in good fun and light-hearted and everything it should've been. But that's the world we live in."
“I did a lot of things to create a dynamic, to create an element of surprise, of spontaneity, and to really break down any kind of walls that may be there,” the actor said. “It was interesting to do because the Joker loves to play games he loves to manipulate and that was part of the reason to do that.
“When you do give a gift to someone even in real life you think about, ‘What do I get them?’ ‘Who that person is to you?’ ‘What do they like?’ So that immediately started to be really good homework to me. The Joker is somebody who doesn’t really respect things like personal space or boundaries.”
I don't think he or Ayer understood that at all, though.
Those will always be "Rusty's kaleidoscope" to me (said in a Michelle Tanner voice)
i will always think of that.
yeah, that's still not much of an improvement over a used condom, you douchebag
I won't watch but in thumb he makes me think of Scott of Kardashian fame.