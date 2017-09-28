Jared Leto says he never gave used condoms

The sadness 😰😧😭 Reply

lol @ him backtracking now



“I did a lot of things to create a dynamic, to create an element of surprise, of spontaneity, and to really break down any kind of walls that may be there,” the actor said. “It was interesting to do because the Joker loves to play games he loves to manipulate and that was part of the reason to do that.



“When you do give a gift to someone even in real life you think about, ‘What do I get them?’ ‘Who that person is to you?’ ‘What do they like?’ So that immediately started to be really good homework to me. The Joker is somebody who doesn’t really respect things like personal space or boundaries.” Reply

right? he's clearly lying and not even trying about it. Reply

And you know what the Joker would give as a joke? Those containers marked "peanuts," and when you open the can air-loaded "snakes" pop out. Or binoculars that leave black raccoon eyes on the unsuspecting wearer. Cause he's a corny Joker who also kills people.



I don't think he or Ayer understood that at all, though.



Edited at 2017-09-28 05:30 pm (UTC)

"Or binoculars that leave black raccoon eyes on the unsuspecting wearer."



Those will always be "Rusty's kaleidoscope" to me (said in a Michelle Tanner voice) Reply

Hmmm so you didn’t do it but also it was an art project and funny? 🤔



Edited at 2017-09-28 05:32 pm (UTC)

He's not denying presents period, he's saying he didn't send used condoms. Reply

tears of a clown Reply

And you decided to wait a year before clarifying this? Reply

He said a few times when the film was out that a number of stories were false or exaggerated. Reply

But this is a rather gross rumor? Imo it warrants some specificity.



Edited at 2017-09-28 05:43 pm (UTC)

He isn't even denying sending them harassing shit here, he's just saying it was more ~lighthearted and funny~ than the media made it out to be. I can believe he's this unselfaware. Reply

He's denying sending used condoms, not the Joker-themed gifts in general. Reply

Right? Granted there is a space between used condoms and porn, but it's still really gross to gift your coworkers porn. Reply

dont forget actual pig carcasses with the throats cut open. Reply

still sent weird shit. cara and will said it themselves Reply

lol he obviously annoyed the rest of the cast somehow though. Reply

the honeydew of actors Reply

I get so annoyed when I order a fruitcup & it's like 98% honeydew. Reply

Don't disrespect honeydew like that. The actual fruit, Melona, Melon bingsu & other honeydew flavored things are flawless. Reply

Edited at 2017-09-28 07:45 pm (UTC)

he’s such a tryhard dickhead. i love that his joker sucked ass, even after all his dramatics and Method Acting. Reply

The cast obviously excluding him from shit (even when he was out of character) is still so fucking funny to me. They seemed to have a blast without him. Reply

He can win a dozen Oscars. He can cure disease. But I will never be able to look at him and not have "hurts like Satan" be the first thing that comes to mind. Reply

when he posted a photo of himself, that had a very generic quote he attributed to himself overlayed on it, then posted it to his twitter account.



i will always think of that. Reply

Lmao eww Reply

"and there'd be a porno magazine or something"



yeah, that's still not much of an improvement over a used condom, you douchebag Reply

lmao to me there certainly is! if someone gave me a used condom I would want to bathe myself in bleach Reply

he looks hot w the beard Reply

That's some grade A narcissism right there. "It wasn't that bad...people were overreacting...you just don't get it..." Reply

IT'S AN ART PROJECT Reply

IT'S AN ALLEGORY Reply

Now that he doesn't have to be an edgelord anymore he's reigning in the idiotic stories about him preparing for this stupid movie. Reply

He sounds insufferable. Reply

no one believes you.

I won't watch but in thumb he makes me think of Scott of Kardashian fame. Reply

#BladeRunner2049: Gorgeous, contemplative, quietly devastating. Gosling is GREAT. And less Leto than you're probably fearing! — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) September 28, 2017 Friendly reminder that his part in BR 2049 isn't that big, fellow Leto haters who may be worried about it. Reply

I kinda love this marketing tactic lol Reply

OOoh thank you for this. I am so excited for this movie, but hate Leto's stupid fucking face. Reply

Shut up, Jared Reply

there are really the wildest rumors about him... Reply

