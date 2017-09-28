Mako

Jared Leto says he never gave used condoms



Jared Leto talked about on set rumors during the shooting of "Suicide Squad". "There were some things that were mentioned about gifts and the fact that I was giving used condoms to people, which was not true... I gave wrapped gifts to everyone, and people were thrilled to get them. They were laughing. We were giving whatever The Joker would give was the idea. It was really touching at the end to go and give the gifts. We'd be filming and people would be laughing, and they'd go and open up and there'd be a porno magazine or something, you know, 'plus 60'. It would be whatever would be funny. You know, whatever would be absurd or outrageous."

He added, "It was kind of like an art project. We were all like, putting together in the trailer. To see it kind of taken and manipulated, taken out of context and made this really horrid thing, and then having people speak like it was offensive, when it was anything but," he said. "It was in good fun and light-hearted and everything it should've been. But that's the world we live in."

