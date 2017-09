damn sis can't even lip-sync to a live track? I think even Britney does that much Reply

its not even like she needs to? this was really bad lol Reply

I hope the real tea is that she lost her passion to be a performer cause if she's really quitting music for her marriage... youtriedit.co.uk Reply

She looks so qt here, wish she gave us an album. 💔 Reply

Producers have been posting studio session bits, and maybe we're close to a finished piece of work!



Mark Ronson is likely working on X6 too



Ugh, I won't believe it until it's on my Spotify. Reply

Spotify, Napster, whatever, we've been waiting and she's lucky that even some of us are waiting Reply

Blind? More like deaf! Reply

That is such awful lip syncing Reply

Ok but when's Wendy gonna spill the tea on her mess of a marriage



Edited at 2017-09-28 05:48 pm (UTC) Reply

I Love HA IDGAF Reply

she barely even tried Reply

Omg, when Wendy gives her the mic back and says "i do" it's OFF lmfao Reply

This song is truly awful and she is a terrible lip syncher to boot. She was bad at the BET awards too Reply

"And by the way, you need to be on the Idol panel". Not after that performance, Wendy. Reply

I never knew this was Ashanti until I found the actual video for this performance. Reply

my favorite gif Reply

Isn't this a bad rehash of the superior Etta James song? Reply

Well she can sashay away... Reply

