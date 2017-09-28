Australian Wellness Blogger Belle Gibson Who Lied About Having Cancer Fined $322,000

The photo People is using of just her head is making me crack up.



I always laugh at twitter news photos where they crop out people's faces and parts of their heads. Reply

I was like "are they trying to point out shes wearing a wig???" Reply

this right on top of the jld post



she can get fucked Reply

yikes at this post on top of julia's announcement Reply

fuck her



i wish her nothing but the worst and i hope her career goes nowhere Reply

Good. What an asshole Reply

The 60 minutes interview with her was insane. The interviewer was not having her bullshit Reply

I watch it whenever I wanna feel better about my life haha Reply

Do you know if there's a video of the highlights somewhere? I just found the full interview in parts on Youtube when I saw this post and aintnobodygottimeforthat.gif lmao. I don't remember watching the full thing, so I think someone posted a snippet last time we had a post, but idr Reply

SAME omg Reply

Tara Brown: How old are you?

Belle: I've always been raised as being currently a 26-year-old. Reply

LMAO, I love that interview. The reporter wasn't even going to pretend that she believed a damn thing that came out of Belle's mouth. Reply

the interviewer was fantastic!! Reply

Man not this post right after Julia's. D: Reply

This is why Steve Jobs is dead, b/c he thought he could cure his cancer with "alternative" methods.



I don't know who's stupider here, the seller or the buyer. On one hand, the buyers were probably desperate and the seller thought she wouldn't get caught in the lie. On the other hand, she made a quick buck and fooled some truly dumbass people. "Nutrition and alternative remedies" my ass.



I'm sure there are a lot of people who are dead because someone on the internet told them eating fruit could cure their cancer. Reply

i remember she befriended one family who's son had the type of cancer she claimed to have (an inoperable brain tumour, where conventional methods aren't really an option). i think they were able to prolong his life with natural/alternative methods for a few years, but i can't imagine the amount of false hope she must've given them. Reply

I don't look down on "buyers" in this situation at all. The situation they are in is one of confusion and fear. I feel that better end-of-life conversations, education and treatment are required but people tend to shy away from that, even in the progressive society we claim to be in. Reply

Didn't he get a liver transplant? Did he alternative medicine after that?



And he did have liver cancer. It's not the pancreatic cancer kiss of death, but its mortality rate isn't great. :( Reply

The seller. When you're all fucked up and traumatized from multiple surgeries, millions of doctors visits, bills, medication...you start fantasizing of being well. And if you've been dealing with shit for long enough, you will convince yourself that miracles do happen.



A regular, healthy person knows it's bullshit. But someone at the end of their rope will be desperate and will want to believe in anything that can cure them without further pain. I really can't blame cancer victims for falling for this stuff. A con artist can make it seem so believable, and people like this Belle lady are "proof" that it's real. It breaks my heart to think of how many people suffering from cancer/cancer treatments thought they could finally cure their disease painlessly, with just a diet change. Reply

the buyers aren't stupid for wanting to cure their or their loved ones' cancer. often, looking for remedies like this come as a last resort, short of faith or prayer.



it makes me really sad. in an ideal world there'd be no cancer, but wouldn't it be nice if you could eat your way to a cure?



it breaks my heart Reply

That is not true. Steve Jobs had pancreatic cancer, which is almost always incurable with conventional treatments. Symptoms are not usually present until after it goes metastatic. By the time people know they have it, they are in stage 4 and there is less than a 1% chance of survival with surgery and chemotherapy.



He in fact had surgery to remove the tumor and a liver transplant to replace his failing liver. Neither saved his life. Reply

Your lack of empathy for people suffering is astounding Reply

What a fucking idiot and massive pos Reply

i'm glad she's being fined. what an asshole. Reply

Lied about vitamins curing cancer? Gwyneth is shaking. Reply

My dad died of terminal cancer a few years ago and I spent a lot of time meeting other cancer patients during his treatment. That this ASSHOLE would exploit their fear for profit is absolutely disgusting to me and I hope she rots. Reply

This led me to a rabbit hole of cancer cure claimers and I came across the story of 'wellness warrior' Jessica Ainscough. Damn what a sad end. Reply

There's a guy I used to follow on instagram who claimed he treated his cancer this way and I've never heard the whole story so I can't tell if he also used traditional treatment or what. Reply

oh my god this bitch....



$322,000 seems a little low tho



wasn't there like... a case linked to this where she befriended some family who had a son with cancer and his condition worsened bc they believed her story and tried to use the 'treatments' she'd espouse Reply

yeah - the schwarz family. he had the same type of cancer that she claimed to have (an inoperable brain tumour) and she was supposed to be donating some money from her book. (she didn't) he ended up passing away earlier this year. Reply

