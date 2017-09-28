all mine

Australian Wellness Blogger Belle Gibson Who Lied About Having Cancer Fined $322,000




Belle Gibson first became famous after claiming she had cured her terminal brain cancer with nutrition and alternative remedies, before confessing in 2015 that the cancer was a complete fabrication. This bitch ass liar wrote a book called The Whole Pantry, which earned her almost $330,000 which she pledged to give to charity. But allegations that she failed to donate the money. She was found guilty of five counts of violating consumer law in March.

source= https://twitter.com/people/status/913444513452093440
