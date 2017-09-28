Australian Wellness Blogger Belle Gibson Who Lied About Having Cancer Fined $322,000
Belle Gibson first became famous after claiming she had cured her terminal brain cancer with nutrition and alternative remedies, before confessing in 2015 that the cancer was a complete fabrication. This bitch ass liar wrote a book called The Whole Pantry, which earned her almost $330,000 which she pledged to give to charity. But allegations that she failed to donate the money. She was found guilty of five counts of violating consumer law in March.
she can get fucked
i wish her nothing but the worst and i hope her career goes nowhere
Belle: I've always been raised as being currently a 26-year-old.
I don't know who's stupider here, the seller or the buyer. On one hand, the buyers were probably desperate and the seller thought she wouldn't get caught in the lie. On the other hand, she made a quick buck and fooled some truly dumbass people. "Nutrition and alternative remedies" my ass.
And he did have liver cancer. It's not the pancreatic cancer kiss of death, but its mortality rate isn't great. :(
A regular, healthy person knows it's bullshit. But someone at the end of their rope will be desperate and will want to believe in anything that can cure them without further pain. I really can't blame cancer victims for falling for this stuff. A con artist can make it seem so believable, and people like this Belle lady are "proof" that it's real. It breaks my heart to think of how many people suffering from cancer/cancer treatments thought they could finally cure their disease painlessly, with just a diet change.
it makes me really sad. in an ideal world there'd be no cancer, but wouldn't it be nice if you could eat your way to a cure?
it breaks my heart
He in fact had surgery to remove the tumor and a liver transplant to replace his failing liver. Neither saved his life.
What a fucking idiot and massive pos
$322,000 seems a little low tho
wasn't there like... a case linked to this where she befriended some family who had a son with cancer and his condition worsened bc they believed her story and tried to use the 'treatments' she'd espouse