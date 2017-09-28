Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces breast cancer diagnosis
Just when you thought... pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017
Text reads: "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one.
The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
:( hope she has a speedy recovery
also mods, can we get a JLD tag for the queen?
hopefully they caught it early
I hope she has a quick recovery <3
Me to cancer:
:(