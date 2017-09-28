What The Walking Dead Cast Wants for the Next 100 Episodes



the cast of the show was asked to look ahead and share their personal wish lists for what they would like to see happen for their characters in episodes 101-200.

Danai Gurira (Michonne)
She wants her to have a haircut like Demi Moore in GI Jane, to have triplets but the pregnancy should only last 4 months, to open a beauty parlor/golfing resort.

Andrew Lincoln (Rick)
He wants him to have Daryl's motorcycle, cross bow, and jacket, to play video games with Eugene, to have laughs and beach scenes.

Lauren Cohan (Maggie)
She wants her to become a mermaid, to have a healthy kid, a beautiful life, good weather, to make more friends, to find peace.

Christian Serratos (Rosita)
She wants her alone and to be done with boys, and to continue to be this bad bitch.

Khary Paton (King Ezekiel)
He wants him to find a queen.

