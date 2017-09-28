What The Walking Dead Cast Wants for the Next 100 Episodes
the cast of the show was asked to look ahead and share their personal wish lists for what they would like to see happen for their characters in episodes 101-200.
Danai Gurira (Michonne)
She wants her to have a haircut like Demi Moore in GI Jane, to have triplets but the pregnancy should only last 4 months, to open a beauty parlor/golfing resort.
Andrew Lincoln (Rick)
He wants him to have Daryl's motorcycle, cross bow, and jacket, to play video games with Eugene, to have laughs and beach scenes.
Lauren Cohan (Maggie)
She wants her to become a mermaid, to have a healthy kid, a beautiful life, good weather, to make more friends, to find peace.
Christian Serratos (Rosita)
She wants her alone and to be done with boys, and to continue to be this bad bitch.
Khary Paton (King Ezekiel)
He wants him to find a queen.
ONTD what do you want for the next episodes ?
ETA: Also, Chandler seriously needs to learn a new expression to describe things. He says "really cool" three times in his short answer, and that's what he answers to everything when he's at Cons, too, and asked about the show. I'm sure he's intelligent, but he just sounds so inarticulate.
Lol, yes, Chandler is 18. Hopefully he will get a better vocabulary soon.
i want the entire cast to be each every episode, thanks
I'm going with my friend to Walker Stalker in ATL for the first time, and we have photo ops with Andy and Danai. I'm ridiculously excited. All I want in the next 100 eps is for Rick and Michonne to marry. Their bad ass couple-dom gives me life LOL.
a plotline that goes faster than a soap opera's? more zombies and less melodrama? negan dead? honestly the list can go on
Edited at 2017-09-28 04:28 pm (UTC)