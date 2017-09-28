What The Walking Dead Cast Wants for the Next 100 Episodes

I want there not to be 100 more episodes. Reply

lol mte Reply

I overall love the show despite its numerous problems, but if it goes another 100 episodes I will end up hate watching. Reply

Thank you for another fun post, OP! These answers are cute (and sorry all the TWD posts immediately get spoiled by the same "I'm glad I don't watch anymore/I hope this show gets canceled" moaners).



ETA: Also, Chandler seriously needs to learn a new expression to describe things. He says "really cool" three times in his short answer, and that's what he answers to everything when he's at Cons, too, and asked about the show. I'm sure he's intelligent, but he just sounds so inarticulate.



Edited at 2017-09-28 03:44 pm (UTC)

if you hate a show why waste energy commenting how you hate the show. congrats to them I guess. maybe it's a teen thing with chandler lol he's still a teen right? Reply

MTE. Why go into the post at all? It's so tiresome.



Lol, yes, Chandler is 18. Hopefully he will get a better vocabulary soon. Reply

yeah i think he just finished high school. Reply

welcome to ontd lmao Reply

I want Daryl dead. Reply

same ... keeping him alive without any character growth or real conflict for seasons on end is killing me Reply

i used to love him, but you can tell they're only keeping him alive now cos he's a ~fan favourite and people would riot. he hasn't had much of a personality since the early seasons. Reply

for a second i thought this was serious and i was really confused





i want the entire cast to be each every episode, thanks Reply

Man I binged watched this whole show a few months ago. I can't wait for the new season! Reply

lol those responses. another 100 eps seems like way too much but amc wants this show to go on forever hah. i want negan dead or toned done AF, and a time skip where they actually look like theyre thriving and not still on the brink of starvation lol Reply

i just want all the richonne Reply

yes to this! like ill be down for this show going on 100 eps more if those two are together being cute and badass the whole time Reply

ia. the ep that focused on them last season in that carnival area was one of the few enjoyable ones. Reply

Say yes, the richonne heavy episode ... Reply

My OTP of OTPs Reply

Awwww this was cute.



I'm going with my friend to Walker Stalker in ATL for the first time, and we have photo ops with Andy and Danai. I'm ridiculously excited. All I want in the next 100 eps is for Rick and Michonne to marry. Their bad ass couple-dom gives me life LOL. Reply

Awww congrats 🤗, have fun Reply

Thanks! Also I just watched the video they did for the EW shoot and Andy is so damn precious LOL. Reply

aww congrats for being one of the few to get those photo ops (if you mean the one with them together lol)! i was dying laughing at how fast they sold out that people thought there was a glitch. rick and michonne are the best couple legit ever, and andy and danai are freaking amazing and im gonna live vicariously through all of yall that get to meet them at wsc lol Reply

i want them all to die and the show to be cancelled, thanks Reply

The next HUNDRED episodes?! Reply

Lol irl Reply

Perfect gif use Reply

ONTD what do you want for the next episodes ?



a plotline that goes faster than a soap opera's? more zombies and less melodrama? negan dead? honestly the list can go on Reply

End the show. Reply

lmao mte Reply

I want them to start looking for a cause as to why this happened and a cure even though Kirkman said he doesn't ever see it going in that direction. Reply

me too. the storylines have been too similar too many times in a row now.



Edited at 2017-09-28 04:28 pm (UTC)

same. there has to be an end point, otherwise what's the point? they can't just keep wandering around. Reply

Kirkman is a fool to not explore that. People are losing interest in the show because the storylines are the same. Reply

I want Glen back 😭 Reply

I was literally about to write the same thing ☹️ Reply

I miss him so much on the show. Reply

