19 Young Adult Books Everyone Should Read, No Matter Their Age
The Hate U Give - Angie Thomas
Synopsis: Sixteen-year-old Starr Carter moves between two worlds: the poor neighborhood where she lives and the fancy suburban prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Khalil was unarmed.
Soon afterward, his death is a national headline. Some are calling him a thug, maybe even a drug dealer and a gangbanger. Protesters are taking to the streets in Khalil's name. Some cops and the local drug lord try to intimidate Starr and her family. What everyone wants to know is: what really went down that night? And the only person alive who can answer that is Starr.
But what Starr does or does not say could upend her community. It could also endanger her life.
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe - Benjamin Alire Sáenz
Synopsis: Aristotle is an angry teen with a brother in prison. Dante is a know-it-all who has an unusual way of looking at the world. When the two meet at the swimming pool, they seem to have nothing in common. But as the loners start spending time together, they discover that they share a special friendship—the kind that changes lives and lasts a lifetime. And it is through this friendship that Ari and Dante will learn the most important truths about themselves and the kind of people they want to be.
Gracefully Grayson - Ami Polonsky
Synopsis: Alone at home, twelve-year-old Grayson Sender glows, immersed in beautiful thoughts and dreams. But at school, Grayson grasps at shadows, determined to fly under the radar. Because Grayson has been holding onto a secret for what seems like forever: “he” is a girl on the inside, stuck in the wrong gender’s body.
The weight of this secret is crushing, but leaving it behind would mean facing ridicule, scorn, and rejection. Despite these dangers, Grayson’s true self itches to break free. Strengthened by an unexpected friendship and a caring teacher who gives her a chance to step into the spotlight, Grayson might finally have the tools to let her inner light shine.
The Book Thief - Markus Zusak
Synopsis:It’s just a small story really, about among other things: a girl, some words, an accordionist, some fanatical Germans, a Jewish fist-fighter, and quite a lot of thievery. . . .
Set during World War II in Germany, Markus Zusak’s groundbreaking new novel is the story of Liesel Meminger, a foster girl living outside of Munich. Liesel scratches out a meager existence for herself by stealing when she encounters something she can’t resist – books. With the help of her accordion-playing foster father, she learns to read and shares her stolen books with her neighbors during bombing raids as well as with the Jewish man hidden in her basement before he is marched to Dachau. This is an unforgettable story about the ability of books to feed the soul.
We Were Lars - E. Lockhart
Synopsis: A beautiful and distinguished family.
A private island.
A brilliant, damaged girl; a passionate, political boy.
A group of four friends—the Liars—whose friendship turns destructive.
A revolution. An accident. A secret.
Lies upon lies.
True love.
The truth.
Read it.
And if anyone asks you how it ends, just LIE.
I loved We Were Liars. The ending shocked me, I didn't expect it at all.
I'm reading Hemlock's Grove rn. I'm watching the third season of the show, but I still haven't finished the book, and it only covers the first season, so I already know how it ends.
I got a book from the library about a guy stuck in an Ikea closet that gets transported to another country. Should be funny, so I'll probably start that today.
Surprised I’ve only read His Dark Materials from that list.
I just requested The Library at Mount Char from the library so I'm hoping it's good. And I downloaded The Song of Achilles and so far I'm enjoying it.
Now I'm reading The Blinds by Adam Sternbergh which is overall pretty good, minus some questionable writing, but the overall mystery is intriguing enough that I can ignore it. I'm also reading A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson, which is wonderful and so so interesting and funny - a really good read for people who are interested in science but aren't really great at understanding science...if that makes sense.
I finished Song of Achilles a few weeks ago and really enjoyed that. I didn't know about the Patroclus/Achilles love story angle when I picked it up so that was a nice surprise. Year of Wonders I also enjoyed until the last 50 pages or so when it turned into a Harlequin novel.
I think I just can't get into YA. I've tried some of the "good" YA books that are supposedly for any age and they're all either too juvenile or just not very good.
However I agree with the overall sentiment, I really can't get into YA (now especially that I'm older) :/
"The Book Thief" is incredible, I cried my whole way through the last half of the book. When I tutored it was always the book I recommended they read over the summer.