Frances Bean Cobain Swimming in Nirvana Cash, $100k Per Month
Frances Bean Cobain could bathe in her #Nirvana cash if she wanted to 💵🛀🏼 https://t.co/FfHcyNDGr3— The Blast (@TheBlastNews) September 27, 2017
Frances Bean Cobain takes $95,496 a month from her late father’s publicity the rights, and $6,784 in dividends.
She lists her spending at $206,000 per month. She’s worth $11.3 million in stocks, bonds, and other property.
source
Edited at 2017-09-28 02:27 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-28 02:32 pm (UTC)
Seriously!
There's plenty of rich kids benefiting off their living parents money. Do I really need to clarify that's what I meant?
anyway, eat the rich.
Unless she’s just traveling for the hell of it, which, fine, but you don’t have to go on a trip every month.
HOW!??!?!
Also I can't believe her ex wanted her to pay for the kid he had for a previous relationship. And wants thousands of dollars of month for things and stuff basically.
amazing.