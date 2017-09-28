Frances Bean Cobain Swimming in Nirvana Cash, $100k Per Month

100k per month and she still can't stick to that budget!?



ahhh i totally didn't even notice that. more money, more spending, even for us poors. but yeah...lol Reply

ikr, how stupid can you be? Reply

that's so much money my brain autocorrects it to per year. but per month...why! she seems like she has a good head on her shoulders (other than that ex-husband) and i want to see her do well. she's been through so much, and really never had a chance, but she seems to have made it ok. roll in your dough, girl. Reply

edited bc i just saw your reply to the comment above lol



Oh wow, I also autocorrected that to year Reply

Get a prenup every time, no matter who earns more at the beginning or how much you feel like "what's your's is our's 4 ever." Have we not learned from Jessica Simpson ? Reply

Wtf girl, how you spending $200,000+ a month? Get your shit together, no one needs that much money. Reply

Seriously Reply

She doesn't have to tools to think about being financially responsible. Courtney didn't raise her, but whatever she learned growing up about money didn't stick. Top that with mountains of cash, she's going HAM. Reply

Ugggh I wish I had been born into money :( Reply

Me too Reply

i'm sure she'd trade having her father alive for the money Reply

How did I know someone would comment this rme.



There's plenty of rich kids benefiting off their living parents money. Do I really need to clarify that's what I meant? Reply

...she still would have been rich if he was alive Reply

She doesn't know her father to miss him. She mentioned that herself. Reply

only the rich should breed! Reply

Yikes at her spending tbh. Reply

how do you spend 200,000 a month? like, i’m sure you can FIND a way to do it, but...why?



anyway, eat the rich. Reply

rent and travel expenses, i bet you anything that's what it is. she probably lives in a home that is way too expensive and chic, and flies all over the place on private planes. Reply

But it’s not like she has a lot of appearances she’s required to make. She’s not an actor or musician. She doesn’t have to tour or do press.



Unless she’s just traveling for the hell of it, which, fine, but you don’t have to go on a trip every month. Reply

Staff maybe? Security, cook, personal trainer... idk Reply

She lists her spending at $206,000 per month



HOW!??!?! Reply

lmao Reply

i love spending, but idk how in the world you can spend 200k a month. Reply

I'm sure there are other backend revenue the public or news orgs don't know about. I seriously doubt 100K while a lot isn't all she gets monthly. Reply

Why couldn't my father have been an angst musician? I'm just envisioning a moment that I don't have to work retail and I feel so happy like it's an out of body experience.



Also I can't believe her ex wanted her to pay for the kid he had for a previous relationship. And wants thousands of dollars of month for things and stuff basically. Reply

mary j blige's ex did the same thing, and i think his demands were met. male judges. Reply

I wonder if she still has to pay for that loser's upkeep. Reply

I remember when my dream boyfriend John Frusciante got divorced, his ex wanted a monthly allowance for gifts for her adult brother and she was granted the request. I'm not sure how the hell all that happens but it definitely cemented that my ass is never going to get married. Reply

WTF is she spending that much money on? She needs someone to teach her how to manage her money- who knows if that income will continue for the rest of her life? Reply

lol and here i was excited & proud about finally getting my savings account back over $2,000 after having to spend $300+ when i got my wisdom teeth out.



amazing. Reply

You should still be exited about that sis. Not many people have a savings account, much less one with 2 Gs in there. Reply

ty :) it's taken foreverrr to even get that much lol Reply

