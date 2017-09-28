SVU Promo for 19x02: Is Benson Abusing Her Son? (lmao)

Cassidy is investigating Benson for child abuse? LMAO sadly that storyline doesn't even surprise me



I haven't watched last night's yet imma watch it in a few Reply

Thread

Link

I'm working from home and on a work call (muted) atm lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao bb it was ridiculous! and yet totally predictable, because this is SVU and benson can never be happy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





lol wut?!? First she dates Elliot's nemesis Tucker for some reason, and now her other ex thinks she's abusing the child she's wanted since season frickin' one?! What even. Girlfriend shouldn't even have bothered with any of these trash men tbh Reply

Thread

Link

When you put it that way, I hope she never takes Barba up on an offer to "get a drink." I don't want to find out he's terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No one can ever make me let go of my Barba/Huang dream tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can support that dream. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao idt he believes it, i think he probably ~has to~ investigate her.



but ngl lesbian benson was always the dream :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks good but I was like wtf wtf ughhh

NOAHHHHHH you are grounded, what is that? Oh let me tell you, you can't do shit son! Reply

Thread

Link

right? he looked great! but did he have to come back for that storyline? ugh.



lmaoo yessss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a THR headline that was all "Go Inside the Shocking Twist" and because it was a picture of Olivia and Finn I got so damn paranoid that they had killed him off, lol. But uhhh, sounds like Olivia will get investigated for a majority of the season? And it sort of seems like such a TV misunderstanding Reply

Thread

Link

yeah the other day i saw a post i think by the svu fb page?? that linked to a post about the new season, talking about how benson is really gonna get dragged through the woods this season or whatever the fuck the phrase is. mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah! They said they were going to put her through the wringer, and it there thinking, "but she's always going through the wringer". It'd be more surprising if she just got to kick back for a season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol as if they'll ever kill off ice-t. he'll outlast everyone imo.



and it really is a misunderstanding, and it was actually resolved before we knew the investigation was going to happen.



(spoilers)









she accidentally gave noah a bruise because she grabbed his arm in the middle of the street to save his life from an oncoming car lmao, but then he was at school and he was like "my mommy gave me a bruise" so now they're investigating benson for a non-issue. aka another day at SVU. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk how i feel about this storyline tbh. I felt like the episode was kinda weak Reply

Thread

Link

ia on both counts. i'm not here for another "benson might lose her son" storyline. enough! and mte, the episode was not that great, but the guest stars were good, at least, so it wasn't boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"i'm italian" lol sure Reply

Thread

Link

I was excited to see Dean Winters back and then he drops that info and I'm just like NOOOOOO WTF SVU WHY DO YOU HAVE TO DO THIS TO OLIVIA CONSTANTLY?! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao same, i was like "yayyy dean!" and then "nooooo, why?????"



they don't know how to write a happy benson tbh. they prefer the angst. the problem is that we know she'll be fine, and she won't lose her kid, so this all seems pointless and it's always gonna be anti-climactic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bb! New season! Okay why is Noah always in some crisis?!? Last night episode was okay I guess.. Reply

Thread

Link

hi bb <333



lol noah is always in peril. i guess because it allows mariska to ~act~ laughably bad :/



and yeah it was alright. nothing special though. and next week looks even worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This episode was pretty good, I liked it. It was interesting to see Taub on SVU lol. Reply

Thread

Link

omg i LOVED taub! and i just love that actor, i was so happy he was on SVU. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so fucking over SVU basically being about how much trauma they can put Olivia through.



Stick to ripping stories from the headlines and letting her investigate that shit instead of every other episode being about her personal life.



Ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

mte bb! ENOUGH. why must they always drag her through the mud like this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I missed the premier. So they are going to start off w/ Liv/Noah in danger storyline already? Enough Reply

Thread

Link

you didn't miss much tbh. and yeah, as always, benson might lose her son!!!!!111 for the tenth time. ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still trying to get over the fact that Detective (or does she have a higher rank? I legit forget) Olivia Benson, investigator extraordinaire 'forgot' that her kid nearly got hit by a cab. That's literally what the entire abuse allegation rested on, and Liv forgot. FFS.

Barba and Carisi looked so good though. And I loved that Barba's way of comforting Liv was to give her that little double shoulder bop with his fist. That cracked me up.







Edited at 2017-09-28 03:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

She's a lieutenant now :)



And yeah I just started watching the episode now and that makes no sense, when the school called her saying he had a bruise I was like obviously from when she saved him from getting hit by a car... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? she's a cop and a mother. she didn't remember grabbing her son? she didn't even remember her son almost died? like...



mte, barba and carisi remain the best parts of the show (i just wish we had seen more of them) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

During the scene where she's talking to Noah about how he needs to tell the whole truth, I leaned over to my grandma and said "guaranteed, this isn't over. End of the episode, there'll be another fuzzy false closure scene followed by a knock at her door and it'll be CPS." Reply

Thread

Link

yasss, the seasoned SVU viewers always know what's up :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Y'all leave Liv alone. Like, damn. Reply

Thread

Link

ikr? can she rest for a fucking minute? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

olivia's life is so shitty it's almost funny



i'm just happy to have dean winter's voice back on svu even though the storyline is dumb af Reply

Thread

Link