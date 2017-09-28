SVU Promo for 19x02: Is Benson Abusing Her Son? (lmao)
Next week on SVU, Benson's ex (the sexy Dean Winters, aka Mayhem, aka Dennis the Beeper King, aka the Vulture, aka Ryan O'Reily, aka Carrie Bradshaw's fuck buddy) investigates her for child abuse, because Dick Wolf hates us all.
ONTD, did you watch last night's season premiere? It was alright. Not nearly enough Carisi though. Also, you better peep that promo, Mariska Hargitay is ACTING! jonlovitz.gif
I haven't watched last night's yet imma watch it in a few
but ngl lesbian benson was always the dream :')
NOAHHHHHH you are grounded, what is that? Oh let me tell you, you can't do shit son!
lmaoo yessss
and it really is a misunderstanding, and it was actually resolved before we knew the investigation was going to happen.
(spoilers)
she accidentally gave noah a bruise because she grabbed his arm in the middle of the street to save his life from an oncoming car lmao, but then he was at school and he was like "my mommy gave me a bruise" so now they're investigating benson for a non-issue. aka another day at SVU.
they don't know how to write a happy benson tbh. they prefer the angst. the problem is that we know she'll be fine, and she won't lose her kid, so this all seems pointless and it's always gonna be anti-climactic.
lol noah is always in peril. i guess because it allows mariska to ~act~ laughably bad :/
and yeah it was alright. nothing special though. and next week looks even worse.
Stick to ripping stories from the headlines and letting her investigate that shit instead of every other episode being about her personal life.
Ugh.
Barba and Carisi looked so good though. And I loved that Barba's way of comforting Liv was to give her that little double shoulder bop with his fist. That cracked me up.
Edited at 2017-09-28 03:37 pm (UTC)
And yeah I just started watching the episode now and that makes no sense, when the school called her saying he had a bruise I was like obviously from when she saved him from getting hit by a car...
mte, barba and carisi remain the best parts of the show (i just wish we had seen more of them)
i'm just happy to have dean winter's voice back on svu even though the storyline is dumb af
but mte, i love dean winters and his voice is music to my ears :')