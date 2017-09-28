Netflix Will Spend $500 Million on Original Canadian Productions

"Netflix has lobbied for years to avoid being subject to Canadian Content"



Lmfao Reply

whenever there's canadian wank i always ask where mammary_glands is Reply

cackling Reply

Canada's good @ horror they should do that Reply

Give me that Canadian content! I genuinely love a lot of Canadian shows. Reply

Same! We have good stuff and should be supportive of homegrown talent Reply

Are You Afraid of the Dark!!! Reply

i hate the new anne show, whats the point of making it all dark and gritty smh



and the girl who plays anne is so precocious and annoying Reply

Ugh I didn't make it past the first episode. It was god awful!!



I enjoyed Anne but it was some next level fanfic and definitely divorced from the book characterizations. Not necessarily a bad thing either, just different.



Canada has some great sci-fi would be into more of that. Some good comedy too, very wry. Reply

I started Anne With an E the other night and it's...fine? But really it just made me wish that the 1985 version was streaming somewhere. Thank god I've got it on DVD. Reply

I only have it on VHS! Maybe it's time to upgrade haha. Reply

This could be good. I do have the feeling that this will likely result in a couple Trailer Park Boys spin-offs. Maybe they will bring back Kenny vs Spenny?



Oh man, if they are bringing shows back, can they please resurrect Metropia and Train 48? They were my jams back in university. Reply

REBOOT RELIC HUNTER YOU IDEA FREE CRETINS Reply

Lmao Reply

I feel like this is going to produce a ton of amazing Canadian content that no one will ever watch.



I hope they throw money David Cronenberg's way. Reply

watch it go to dolan Reply

NOTHING FOR DOLAN



i'd be v happy if Maddin and Roszema got some $$$$$ tho Reply

yaaas give me more orphan black shit. Reply

Give me more lesbian queen Wendy Crewson solving murders, tbh Reply

I hated Anne With an E. That is one book that should never have been "modernized". Every adaptation has sucked since the great Megan Follows/Colleen Dewhurst one and they need to quit trying. Reply

I can't watch the old series now because Jonathan Grombie died. Gilbert :( Reply

Thread

Gimme slings and arrows, Netflix. I wanna re watch.



Someone reboot north of 60 ffs.



ALSO, when the fuck is Netflix going to upload the rest of Série Noire and the French 19-2??? How am I supposed to finish them without subtitles with my poor public school levels of French?! 😫



Edited at 2017-09-28 02:58 pm (UTC) Reply

But they couldn’t continue the get down? :( still upset Reply

Reboot Reboot! I loved that show as a kid and they could probably make it look pretty great now. Reply

I actually really enjoyed the Netflix Anne of Green Gables. I thought the casting was good for once.



The other night I went down the rabbit hole of Canadians shows I used to love. I remember always watching Ready or Not after school with my older sister.



Edited at 2017-09-28 03:40 pm (UTC) Reply

I LOVED the new Anne series, but I've also never read the source material or watched any other incarnations of it, so I had zero expectations. The first episode I saw I thought she was a real freak and wondered if I should stop watching, but then it got better and better.



Really hope Canada produces more quality material like that.



Edited at 2017-09-28 04:13 pm (UTC) Reply

I want an Emily of New Moon series. Reply

the OG anne mini series with megan fallows (follows? dunno) WAS .. MY .. SHIT. Reply

