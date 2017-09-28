Netflix Will Spend $500 Million on Original Canadian Productions
- It's been announced that Netflix will spend at least $500 million dollars over the next five years to fund original Canadian productions
- The Canadian government has been under pressure to tax Netflix in order to fund Canadian programming because Canada has laws about radio and television broadcasters in the country having to air a certain percentage of that was at least partly written, produced, presented, or otherwise contributed to by persons from Canada
- Netflix has lobbied for years to avoid being subject to Canadian Content (CanCon) laws
- It's not known how much new content Netlfix will actually make with this and how much will have been money they'd be spending anyway on current projects, such as Anne (or Anne with an E, if you're not in Canada)
- It's not known who will get access to these funds or how
- Some people think it's a great move and others think it's a drop in the bucket and Netflix is getting away with spending a lot less than it should
Source
What's your favourite CanCon, ONTD?
same
and the girl who plays anne is so precocious and annoying
Canada has some great sci-fi would be into more of that. Some good comedy too, very wry.
Oh man, if they are bringing shows back, can they please resurrect Metropia and Train 48? They were my jams back in university.
I hope they throw money David Cronenberg's way.
i'd be v happy if Maddin and Roszema got some $$$$$ tho
I can't watch the old series now because Jonathan Grombie died. Gilbert :(
Someone reboot north of 60 ffs.
ALSO, when the fuck is Netflix going to upload the rest of Série Noire and the French 19-2??? How am I supposed to finish them without subtitles with my poor public school levels of French?! 😫
Edited at 2017-09-28 02:58 pm (UTC)
But they couldn’t continue the get down? :( still upset
The other night I went down the rabbit hole of Canadians shows I used to love. I remember always watching Ready or Not after school with my older sister.
Edited at 2017-09-28 03:40 pm (UTC)
Really hope Canada produces more quality material like that.
Edited at 2017-09-28 04:13 pm (UTC)