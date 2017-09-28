Chance the Rapper's new song

I havent listened to this yet but I am obsessed with Daniel Caesar.



Edited at 2017-09-28 02:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Ok so i really loved this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's so cute Reply

Thread

Link

i don't like his face.. only because my ex looks exactly like him, only skinnier. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





um my 2 favs collaborating???? Reply

Thread

Link









His time will come, till then I'm happy for those of you still hopeful enough to bask in this. I wanna believe....but life has taught me time and time again not to trust these niggas....His time will come, till then I'm happy for those of you still hopeful enough to bask in this. Reply

Thread

Link





https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170306/englewood/chance-the-rapper-bruce-rauner-cps-budget



https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170331/englewood/chance-the-rapper-donation-schools-12-crane-harlan-steinmetz-azuela



https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170331/englewood/chance-rapper-making-major-cps-announcement-at-robeson



https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170901/chatham/chance-rapper-raises-22-million-for-20-cps-schools



https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170905/downtown/chance-the-rapper-cps-chicago-public-schools-nandos



I dunno. Seems like a good dude to me.



Edited at 2017-09-28 09:21 pm (UTC) As long as he keeps giving money to Chicago Public Schools...I dunno. Seems like a good dude to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no one's checking for him Reply

Thread

Link

is ontd your definition of no one or... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shook at them collaborating Reply

Thread

Link

all the daniel caesar tix are sold out near me Reply

Thread

Link

OMG Daniel Caesar, I am so proud of him, I saw him live at WayHome this year and he wass great, he's very talented, good for him <3 Reply

Thread

Link