Chance the Rapper's new song
Chance the Rapper was meant to perform Grown Ass Kid but instead debuts a new, yet-to-be-titled song which he wrote 48 hours before this aired, with Daniel Caesar
- Doesn't like politics but thinks government is necessary; differentiates the two
- Raised $2.2million for public schools in Chicago
- He's not running for mayor
- Sings his favorite hymn
source 1 2
Edited at 2017-09-28 02:13 pm (UTC)
His time will come, till then I'm happy for those of you still hopeful enough to bask in this.
https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170306/englewood/chance-the-rapper-bruce-rauner-cps-budget
https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170331/englewood/chance-the-rapper-donation-schools-12-crane-harlan-steinmetz-azuela
https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170331/englewood/chance-rapper-making-major-cps-announcement-at-robeson
https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170901/chatham/chance-rapper-raises-22-million-for-20-cps-schools
https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170905/downtown/chance-the-rapper-cps-chicago-public-schools-nandos
I dunno. Seems like a good dude to me.
Edited at 2017-09-28 09:21 pm (UTC)