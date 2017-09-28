capaldi ;)

Chance the Rapper's new song


Chance the Rapper was meant to perform Grown Ass Kid but instead debuts a new, yet-to-be-titled song which he wrote 48 hours before this aired, with Daniel Caesar



  • Doesn't like politics but thinks government is necessary; differentiates the two

  • Raised $2.2million for public schools in Chicago

  • He's not running for mayor

  • Sings his favorite hymn


