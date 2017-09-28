"what about us" gives me weight loss program commercial soundtrack teas, it's so grating Reply

Yeah her entire discography after Missundaztood has this mid-western soccer mom aesthetic to it. She's unlistenable to me, tho i still use her first two albums Reply

i thought i'm not dead had some bops, ia w your sentiments though Reply

huh... there's like a weird conglomeration of sounds that kinda don't go together and kinda bop together



i dig it Reply

It's crazy how Jack Antonoff is this ~respected~ producer now.



I remember when he did Sweeter than Fiction and I thought it was cute but so amateur of Taylor to have him as the sole producer. It sounded unfinished.



Melodrama is still his best work. Reply

She’s the literal male version of Justin Timberlake: successful yet irrelevant as fuck Reply

she stays out of the spotlight but her tours/sales consistently do well and she makes coin. imo that's the dream career Reply

Mte Reply

Idk if that’s the dream career lol Reply

Eh, she doesn't leech off of her peers for notoriety tho. So she has that on JT.



Edited at 2017-09-28 02:22 pm (UTC) Reply

You right. I give her that lol Reply

what? no she isn't Reply

trauma is what his song induces... nothing beautiful Reply

All I hear is sampling from BEP’s “my humps” lol Reply

So glad I'm not the only one who hears this! I still like it though. Reply

Pink has some legit bops. Still love Funhouse! Reply

Agreed!! Funhouse made me love her, legit a great pop album from start to finish. Reply

Mte! I know ontd hates her but she has some solid bops and Funhouse was heartfelt af. Reply

"i don't believe you" is on funhouse, right? that song gets to me Reply

Yeah that one's on Funhouse, heard it on the radio yesterday and got in my feelings lol Reply

thank you fan Reply

this is garbage. Reply

this is funky!! Reply

she's corny Reply

Yuck Reply

