Sofia Vergara Creates Female Empowerment Underwear Line


- Describes waking up to Joe like "waking up to the Eiffel Tower, you never get tired of the view"
- She hosts Dungeons and Dragons parties for Joe who plays it
- Launched underwear subscription line (you get it monthly) EBY, 10% of net sales go towards giving underprivilaged women micro-loans to finance their businesses and lives globally
- She said "Do whatever you want with it, spend it on your kids. Women don't spend their money on alcohol or gambling, we spend it on our kids and our families".
- "We wanted a business for us that would allow us to help other women develop their own businesses".

