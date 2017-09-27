Sofia Vergara Creates Female Empowerment Underwear Line

Women don't spend their money on alcohol or gambling, we spend it on our kids and our families



we do? Reply

Thread

Link

I was gonna say... I don't have kids and I hate my family. I literally do spend my money on alcohol (and make-up). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

make-up is so fun to buy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does this mean, if I do have kids, I won't be able to spend half my paychecks on bronzer? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

likely. Kids are expensive little money-sinks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't say I spend money on my family besides birthdays lmao. Everything I earn goes to my own benefit, thank you very much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah i was like that's a weird way to spell sci fi memorabilia off ebay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL



What are your favorite things you've gotten? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha nothing too exciting, i like book tie ins and t shirts from the 90s. I have one with Data's complete "fully functional" quote 😏 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's a walking minstrel show, don't be coy about it, her vision of women is that of ugly homemakers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey, chipotle is like family Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Obviously if you have kids to spend it on. This is probably more of an issue in emerging market countries. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gosh silly dont you know, woman dont need to buy alcohol or gamble they get money and drinks from men! /s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So happy this is the first comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she seems so silly and sweet. i'm really happy to see such a micro loan thing associated with business. 10% is a bit weak sauce tho, they can do more but I won't get petty. Reply

Thread

Link

I hated that it was my first thought too, but I guess to build a good business you have to pay your people so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i agree. but they're only starting up as a business rn so maybe thats why

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why are the wokes not critical of this walking minstrel show? Reply

Thread

Link

I see she doesn’t get half the shit Leslie Jones does on this site. I think I know why. :)



Edited at 2017-09-28 06:52 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bring the receipts, or make a post yourself?



Also "The Wokes" is just.... terrible. Nice casual dehumanisation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We don't need a post, just look at her shows, look at her interviews, she is a latin minstrel show, I'm sorry. I know wokes and limousine liberals have no integrity as it was painfully evident when they all took pictures with Sean Spicer at the Emmys, but pretending Sofia Vergara's 21st Century Carmen Miranda is cute is not a good look. She is vile and disgusting and she is ok with it because it brings her a lot of money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see you with the brunette and bangs, Soph.... and the snatched tight, fresh from the LA doctor's face.



Annnnnnd - didn't colbert cosy up with Sssssss Spicer recently? *barf* Reply

Thread

Link

yep it doesn't even look like her



and Colbert can suck a big one. I always felt he would fuck up and wasn't ONTD's perfect little angel like they made him out to be. Only a matter of time!



Edited at 2017-09-28 06:59 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On Colbert - I kind of feel like his whole "satire" shtick actually just normalised a ranty white man yelling from the screen in US cultural context. I know he was reacting to B.O'R (Bore LMAO) and that Glenn Beck weirdo, but using comedy as a vehicle for such close-to-the-bone satire backfires, because you will always have a % of the audience that just doesn't get the joke, and it becomes part of the normal landscape. I don't think anyone confused where Jon Stewart stood on issues, because he was direct in his communication, but The Colbert Report? All the patriotic imagery and chest-thumping.. and look at where the US is right now - with an actual fucking clown as the pres.



I also stopped watching his monologues from this current show on YT because he obviously lives for the crowd adoration, and it just really clashes with the incredibly awful news since election results, and I hate hate hate how Colbert can't help but enjoy himself, even when talking about super-gross things.



I think Seth Meyer has had a appropriate tone to his comedy, esp. in regards to 45's term so far. And I adore Amber Ruffin, and love that SM gives her a platform to speak.



I'd rather be Amber than Jon Baptiste, that's for sure.



EDIT - I'm a wordy bish, I'm so sorry D:



Edited at 2017-09-28 07:14 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, I much prefer SM over Colbert. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg UR ICON Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think Colbert is the only one who is guilty of that. Both Colbert and Stewart never wanted to accept any culpability that they were influencing people through comedy or that their shows were many people's main source of news. They wanted to be entertainers with none of the scrutiny that the media regularly gets, which is typical of comedians. I can agree that Colbert does lap up the approval he gets from the crowd, which is why I have to sometimes tune his show out a little. I still like him though tbh, but I never had any allusions he was perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree with the other user though that Colbert's brand of comedy created a sense of normalcy around the over the top right-wing patriotic show host. Sure, it was to ridicule Glenn Beck and others like him but it also kind of took the edge and seriousness away from the phenomenon because it was done in a way that some people could actually watch it and believe he really was as conservative as he pretended - but funny and beloved on top of it. By appropriating the right's arguments and demeanour and cleansing it of its danger by making it "cute", Colbert probably ended up doing more harm than good. Plus he's insufferable now.



I can see why people were annoyed by Stewart always acting so bipartisan but I never felt like he was on the same level as South Park's false equation of "giant douche vs. turd sandwich". Stewart merely pointed out hypocrisy and stupidity wherever he saw it but there was never any doubt as to whose side he attacked much harder because it deserved it more. Or is he suddenly popular with Republicans? And I never understood what people meant when they complained about him not accepting his responsibility - what was he supposed to do, become a legitimate news programme? He did what he did to hold the actual news accountable and enable them to do their job so he could go back to do his and idt he was cowardly in his stance (as seems to be suggested) or unjustified. That young people turned to The Daily Show for actual news was an indictment of the state of the media at large but I fail to see what he could have done about it beyond what he did.



That's my view as a foreigner anyhow who watched TDS/TCR religiously back in the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't have kids to spend money on. which... thank fuck. i'd be a terrible mother. Reply

Thread

Link

chilfree woman here, mostly bc of growing up seeing how hard my mum lived to provide for us when my dad didn't contribute $$$ or time.



I spend my money on music and books, basically. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's so mehhh. i never liked her. Reply

Thread

Link

she says the most ignorant shit ALL. THE. TIME. Reply

Thread

Link

idk, even the charity side seems to want to make money off poor people Reply

Thread

Link

smh micro-loans are just another way of capitalizing off of people in poverty Reply

Thread

Link

she looks scary omw Reply

Thread

Link

empowering women to spend money however they want too, as long as it's on their children and families I guess.



that word has lost all meaning Reply

Thread

Link

Empowering lost all meaning Reply

Thread

Link