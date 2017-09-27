Hugh Hefner dead at 91
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has passed away at the age of 91. https://t.co/KFQyhUzGpW pic.twitter.com/qcO828Yqgc— E! News (@enews) September 28, 2017
- passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones
- is survived by his wife, four children, and I'm assuming multiple girlfriends
he's also 91 so it's not like it's that sad. he was lucky to live for so long
but some users here will prob yell daddy. he looks like cumberbotch and hiddleswift and people thirst over them
I wonder what the new owner is going to do to the mansion
Edited at 2017-09-28 03:30 am (UTC)