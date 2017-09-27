Make Up For Ever attempts to shade Fenty Beauty, Rihanna claps back
It all started when cosmetic brand Make Up For Ever took to instagram to let people know that the "40 shade" craze was nothing new, posting a pic of their foundations with the caption:
"40 shades is nothing new to us -- Since 2015, the #ultraHDfoundation released 40 shades for everyone's unique skin tone understanding the difference between red and yellow undertones. With expertise, time and passion - we will continue to develope and improve our products for pros, for you, for everyone . . . "
Rihanna replied:
"lol. still ashy"
"shook."
Make Up For Ever remains pressed & cakey
What foundation are you using, ONTD?
source
I'm still using my Urban Decay all nighter one until it runs out. But it's definitely heavy. It works when I have to sing but it's a bit too much for everyday. I'll check out Rihanna's when it runs out.
lol like this 😂😂😂
Tho i do think ITG is beyond ridiculous for trying to claim you can say you're wearing 'no makeup' (not even a 'no makeup look, mind you) if you have on concealer+tinted lip balm+fucking eyebrows done and other shit.
the fenty highlighters though, soooo intense. the only one i can really use on a daily basis is sinnamon.
I use NARS sheer glow right now and it's the perfect shade but I plan on getting some samples of the fenty foundation to try it out.
yep all under lvmh. i also work for another brand under the umbrella and i was shocked to see this hahahah
So glad I don't have to fork out three times as much for the Tarte Rainforest of the Sea foundation anymore
I'm curious, what skin type do you have? I need to know if it works on oily but dehydrated skin haha
And her foundation did nothing for me but make me a greaseball after a few hours. Guess I’m too oily for it. I’m sad.
I wear mufe's mat velvet foundation.
It even hides my pores it's amazing BUT if you have dry spots don't wear it there!!!