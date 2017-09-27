Make Up For Ever attempts to shade Fenty Beauty, Rihanna claps back

I love how she still uses that as her avatar.



I'm still using my Urban Decay all nighter one until it runs out. But it's definitely heavy. It works when I have to sing but it's a bit too much for everyday. I'll check out Rihanna's when it runs out. Reply

lol she's so ridiculous. I am not really wearing foundation right now. I'm all into glossier and shit. Reply

im into glossier too but they're getting excessive with the glow, it looks like straight up grease Reply

https://sofhoney.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/fullsizerender-jpg-451.jpeg?w=611&h=800



lol like this 😂😂😂 lol like this 😂😂😂 Reply

i'm definitely not adding glow Reply

That's why Wowder is great! I use it on top of It Cosmetics CC cream, and can still use the Glossier highlighter without looking like I can cook a fried egg on my face lol. Reply

Glossier is great if you basically have perfect skin, it just feels like soft-focusing things bc it's so light.



Tho i do think ITG is beyond ridiculous for trying to claim you can say you're wearing 'no makeup' (not even a 'no makeup look, mind you) if you have on concealer+tinted lip balm+fucking eyebrows done and other shit. Reply

I could get behind Glossier' aesthetic if not every single blogger and vlogger were repping them so hard tbh Reply

I stopped using foundation but I do use NYX concealer and it's soooo much better than any foundation. I have oily skin but also dry spots so no matter what primer/moisturizer/ or even setting spray I used, the foundation either caked or slicked off ugh. I don't even live in a humid climate! But the concealer covers my red spots and the elf powder keeps it on my face all day. Reply

I've started just wearing concealer too. I live in central florida and the heat and humidity is so bad that most days I just wear eye makeup because I get so sweaty that everything else feels unbearable. But in the not summer here, I just dot concealer on my face and blend it out and it looks so good. Any time I'd wear foundation I felt like it'd melt off my face. Reply

which NYX concealer do you use? I'm trying out their Gotcha Covered concealer and can't decide how I feel about it. Reply

i actually like the full coverage concealer in a jar. it's a bit dry, but it lasts a long time and it's legit. Reply

Seconding the question about which NYX concealer you use bc you just described my skin to a T. Combination skin suuuuuuuuuucks! Reply

may I ask what elf powder? Reply

i used to use nars but i do like the way fenty beauty goes on. i feel like i don't need to use a lot of it and it doesn't look like i'm wearing anything.



the fenty highlighters though, soooo intense. the only one i can really use on a daily basis is sinnamon. Reply

I love nars foundations tbh. I switch between All Day Luminous, Velvet Matte & Pure Radiant. Reply

yeah, i used sheer glow and i liked it a lot, still do but i don't wear foundation as much as i used to



Edited at 2017-09-28 03:14 am (UTC) Reply

i can't remember the name but i saw during fashion week they're releasing a new formula Reply

Also MUFE should've taken this opportunity to congratulate her and state something like "We also have 40 shades but we know there's always room for improvement" or some shit like that Reply

Agreed, and tbh I do like their products and their stuff is very good quality, but yeah, they looked bad here. Reply

Someone needs to hire you as their PR person. Reply

lol Reply

foundation obliterates my skin so i've pm given up on it. rn i'm using the milk sunshine skin tint and it's decent but i'm not sure i like it better than glossier's. Reply

This is extra weird because I'm pretty sure they share a parent company.



I use NARS sheer glow right now and it's the perfect shade but I plan on getting some samples of the fenty foundation to try it out. Reply

yep all under lvmh. i also work for another brand under the umbrella and i was shocked to see this hahahah Reply

lmao get ha Reply

I use Estée Lauder Double Wear. It's some of the best makeup I've ever had. Reply

Just started using it this year, it's amazing! Only took me 10 years to find lol Reply

the foundation i'm using is grease. all natural and never ending from my pores. Reply

I wear this with a unique blend of dry skin as well Reply

I use It CC cream for every day and Clinique Chubby foundation sticks that I got for free for when I want something heavier for special events. I like the CC cream because I have dry skin and it's pretty moisturizing and glowy. Reply

Rihanna, you’re a grown adult woman who, in a few years, will be middle aged. Settle down, get married and have some kids, mellow out and grow the fuck up. Beyonce had already been married for 7 years at your age, learn from her and improve your life. 🙄 Reply

i can't see her ever settling down Reply

I think she will. She has talked about wanting children for a while. Reply

Jesus at the thought of "settling down" "having some children" and "mellowing out" as improving your life. My own personal hell, more like. Let her live her life. Reply

lol this whole comment is fucking stupid Reply

lol as if being married to Jay-Z is a goal Reply

What kind of sexist 50s hell comment is this Reply

Lmao troll on u crazy diamond Reply

Isn't she like, 29??? Reply

Beyonce's marriage to Jay Z seems like a miserable nightmare devoid of human emotion only redeemed by their Scrooge McDuck vat of gold Reply

Lmao I know u a troll bored to death so delete this Reply

she's not even 30 yet... chill Reply

Middle-aged in a few years? She's 29, lol. Middle age doesn't start until your 40's. Reply

What is this comment trying to be? Lol Reply

Lmao you must be so happy in your life. Reply

fuck off with that shit, enjoy your minivan dumbass Reply

You dun goofed with this comment. Reply

the fuck is this comment Reply

Mmmmmmm yes, a marriage with cheating as a part of it truly is something all of us women should aspire to. Reply

I'm using Boots Lift and Luminate and I stg it's the best foundation that's ever touched my skin. I thought all foundation would forever look a little like shit on me but this makes me look like a beauty guru lmao



So glad I don't have to fork out three times as much for the Tarte Rainforest of the Sea foundation anymore Reply

Oooh I might try this! My mum gets discount so it's worth a shot :P



I'm curious, what skin type do you have? I need to know if it works on oily but dehydrated skin haha Reply

I love MUFE actually. LOL.



And her foundation did nothing for me but make me a greaseball after a few hours. Guess I’m too oily for it. I’m sad. Reply

good to know this. i have oily AF skin. which MUFE foundation do you recommend? Reply

I'm oily af too

I wear mufe's mat velvet foundation.

It even hides my pores it's amazing BUT if you have dry spots don't wear it there!!! Reply

I was looking at it because I thought the color for me looked beautiful but I feel like I've heard meh reviews on the actual consistency. Reply

