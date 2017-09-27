wild thot

Make Up For Ever attempts to shade Fenty Beauty, Rihanna claps back


It all started when cosmetic brand Make Up For Ever took to instagram to let people know that the "40 shade" craze was nothing new, posting a pic of their foundations with the caption:

"40 shades is nothing new to us -- Since 2015, the #ultraHDfoundation released 40 shades for everyone's unique skin tone understanding the difference between red and yellow undertones. With expertise, time and passion - we will continue to develope and improve our products for pros, for you, for everyone . . . "

Rihanna replied:

"lol. still ashy"
"shook."

Make Up For Ever remains pressed & cakey

What foundation are you using, ONTD?
