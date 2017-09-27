What a boring premiere Reply

It really was.



I'm here to advocate watching Australian Survivor as it is far superior

I watched last season (I haven't had time for the new one) and I found it frustrating because it was just so predictable and nobody wanted to make a move.

And Sarah won.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I don't think there even was a Sarah. Kristie won, but the whole El/Lee alliance was just so unwilling to make moves. They were just dead-set on being loyal to the alliance, even if they were at the bottom.

I think she thought you meant Survivor US, in which Sarah won... and that was also predictable and boring

This year's one has lots of people making bold moves

What a bunch of ageists.

dayum at homegirl in the middle

this was definitely a boring premiere



australian survivor >>>

How many seasons have we gone without one (1) attractive male on this show? I've lost count.

I was hoping for more. I thought they should have voted out Alan after that incident, and was hoping that the super idol would be used for that.

I hope Alan goes far. He's entertaining.

Not a very lively premiere, but that's okay. Reply

I already dont like most of these people and i'm over the stupid theme and how that one woman thought she was so brave to be considered a hero because she was rich enough to be able to leave her job to have kids and then get rehired afterwards.

Do they not case absolutely normal looking people anymore? The cast majority of these people look so ~ripped~.

ripped out of their brains tbh

Idc I loved it. I actually have like a top 6-7 of favs this season. That never happens for me!

I haven't watched yet and honestly, I don't know if I will. I feel like any season will be a letdown after this season of Australian Survivor.



(I'm really just here to advocate for that, and for to advise anyone watching to watch with a VPN on Tenplay - they need the ratings.)

this omg Australian Survivor, everyone pls watch it

this was awful



Australian Survivor would never.

Ziggy Jericho & Tara would never. However, Pete, Locky & Michelle certainly would

That was a pedestrian premiere. Jeff was probably pissed the super idol twist with the first tribal council was a dud.



Alan is totally insane.



Ryan had some good lines. I think he'll go far.



Joe came across as a dick with how he acted toward Mike.



The Asian girl didn't get a single minute of camera time.



Edited at 2017-09-28 05:38 am (UTC)

