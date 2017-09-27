September 27th, 2017, 09:04 pm chibik3r0 Survivor 35x01 - "I'm Not Crazy. I'm Confident!" The Heroes tribe lost immunity. Katrina was voted out 5 - 1 over AshleySource: TV/CBSPlease put unaired spoiled discussion under an LJ Spoiler cut! Tagged: reality show, spoilers, survivor (cbs), television - cbs Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
I'm here to advocate watching Australian Survivor as it is far superior
australian survivor >>>
Not a very lively premiere, but that's okay.
(I'm really just here to advocate for that, and for to advise anyone watching to watch with a VPN on Tenplay - they need the ratings.)
Australian Survivor would never.
Alan is totally insane.
Ryan had some good lines. I think he'll go far.
Joe came across as a dick with how he acted toward Mike.
The Asian girl didn't get a single minute of camera time.
Edited at 2017-09-28 05:38 am (UTC)