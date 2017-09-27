Anime film Your Name to be a live-action from JJ Abrams

so what white actors are they gonna cast Reply

Thread

Link

Hollywood has a sizable Japanese pool to cast from, i.e. Emma Stone, Lucy Liu, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How could you forget Japanese feminist icon Scarlett Johansson? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Elle Fanning of course! Maybe Nat Wolff again since these hos never learn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tom Holland and Chloe Grace Moretz Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

timothee chalamet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

alsel algort or w/e is name is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Came here to ask that exact question. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggggggg



I know I'm gonna end up disappointed but I'm excited... Reply

Thread

Link

Keep it Reply

Thread

Link

i normally loooove makoto shinkai's work (5 cm per second and the garden of words are a+) but this movie bored me. i just didn't find it as good as the others.



that said, no @ this adaptation. idt it'll work well live and it'll probably be cheesy as hell. whitewashed too lbr Reply

Thread

Link

His film work as short . Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're right. your name dragged on forever Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like Hollywood is literally only green lighting popular anime shows/movies to whitewash them and piss us off.



Watch when Elle Fanning gets cast as the female lead rme Reply

Thread

Link

and they aren't even giving us 20 years of false security first Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please god no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh boy, they're gonna set it in the US and have it star white people, aren't they? Reply

Thread

Link

You were expecting anything less? Of course they are, but they'll cast someone Asian to play the side kick or something - won't be Japanese though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This movie was pretty good but should have ended earlier. There were about 3 different sequences that I was sure would be the ending but werent, so it kind of dragged. Otherwise it was cute and funny and the animation was gorgeous. It doesn't need to be remade though. Seriously, come up with new ideas -_- Reply

Thread

Link

IA! I loved it but wish it ended a tad earlier. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA it kinda dragged but I love love love the animation, which is why I would hate it to be turned into live action, aside of course from the obvious whitewashing that is going to happen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, I feel like the anime plot is still pretty simple but the animation made it fantastic, transferring the same plot in live action won't make it work imo, no matter how good CGI effects there will be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg no why cant hollywood just you know let things be Reply

Thread

Link

LOL he probably saw the shitty lens flare on the poster and knew he had to have a hand in adapting it Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol you're probably right lbr. this movie is his wet dream Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg true tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No plz. Bad enough we got GTIS, Dragonball, Kite, Airbender, Perfect Blue, and Death Note. We don't need this.

They'll get Elle Fanning, Evan Peters, Timothee Chamalet, and Nat Wolfe. Scarlett Johansson and Jim Sturgess will play the parents. Reply

Thread

Link

I still haven’t seen the anime but I still don’t want this Reply

Thread

Link

And whitewash it? No thanks Reply

Thread

Link

This movie was a roller coaster of emotions. Omg. Reply

Thread

Link

Sooo which whites are gonna play the leads? Reply

Thread

Link