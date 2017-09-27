Anime film Your Name to be a live-action from JJ Abrams
J.J. Abrams developing remake of Japanese hit "Your Name" with Paramount https://t.co/Y1nrmFFCYj— Variety (@Variety) September 28, 2017
- Your Name is modern fantasy about [Spoiler (click to open)]a teenage boy and girl embark on a quest to meet each other for the first time after they magically swap bodies.
- JJ Abrams is producing. Eric Heisserer (Arrival) will pen the script.
SOURCE
I know I'm gonna end up disappointed but I'm excited...
that said, no @ this adaptation. idt it'll work well live and it'll probably be cheesy as hell. whitewashed too lbr
Watch when Elle Fanning gets cast as the female lead rme
This movie was pretty good but should have ended earlier. There were about 3 different sequences that I was sure would be the ending but werent, so it kind of dragged. Otherwise it was cute and funny and the animation was gorgeous. It doesn't need to be remade though. Seriously, come up with new ideas -_-
No plz. Bad enough we got GTIS, Dragonball, Kite, Airbender, Perfect Blue, and Death Note. We don't need this.
They'll get Elle Fanning, Evan Peters, Timothee Chamalet, and Nat Wolfe. Scarlett Johansson and Jim Sturgess will play the parents.