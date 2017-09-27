Kevin Can Wait receives backlash over handling of Erinn Hayes’ characters death
Kevin Can Wait kicked off its reign as King of Queens 2.0 with mere seconds devoted to Kevin's wife's death https://t.co/qbgxyobx0K— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 26, 2017
-Erinn Hayes was fired from KCW at the end of the shows first season, allegedly to pave way for Leah Remini who had proved to be a hit with the audience.
-CBS President Kelly Kahl promised that the reveal would “be treated with dignity and respect, and the show will move forward.”
-How did the show handle the characters death? Well....Kevin receives a flyer from Donna’s gym and is sad for like a hot minute as his daughter promises to call the gym to make sure the mistake doesn’t happen again; after all, it’s been “over a year” since Donna died. Kevin thanks her, then jokes, “But don’t throw that out; on the bottom, there’s a coupon for a kung-fu lesson.” Donna isn't mentioned again after that.
-Fans have called for the show to be cancelled in which has caused Leah to take to twitter:
Thank you for the reality check sweetie. You really checked me huh?— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017
Sorry you won't be watching then— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017
And put 299 people out of work? Good wish. Disgusted?! I have avorher show u should watch on Tuesday on @AETV see if you get disgusted then— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017
1) I didn"t make that decision 2) it's a sitcom & it isn't that deep 3) she is on another show 4) real things are going on in the world.— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017
How do you really feel? I feel like you are sugar coating it— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 25, 2017
Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Super messy they fired whoever she was just for Leah remini and then to claim in advance they handled her character departure with sensitivity only to barely mention her in passing when the show aired. Really crass and the show’s not really any good and nothing personal to Leah but she’s not all that either
And then those bitter Betty tweets, like 👀
... bizarre.
Edited at 2017-09-28 02:08 am (UTC)
Us:
Edited at 2017-09-28 12:56 am (UTC)
but what is she doing in those tweets?!
Except that was actually hilarious.
They should've just cancelled the show and done another, but this isn't the first time television reboots a show so
The fans are freaking out over some shitty sitcom.
Why don't celebs have publicists anymore?