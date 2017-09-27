Kevin Can Wait receives backlash over handling of Erinn Hayes’ characters death

...wow that's insensitive as fuck. Reply

this is just so weird Reply

Yep

Super messy they fired whoever she was just for Leah remini and then to claim in advance they handled her character departure with sensitivity only to barely mention her in passing when the show aired. Really crass and the show’s not really any good and nothing personal to Leah but she’s not all that either

And then those bitter Betty tweets, like 👀

... bizarre.



The petty side of me thinks this is all hilarious, tbh. Reply

same lmfao Reply

All my sides think this is hilarious lol It really isn't that deep and I can't believe people are whining about it. Reply

Same Reply

Was it ever revealed why Erinn was let go from the show? This whole situation is so odd... and the "handling of her characters death" hmm...



I thought they simply realized that Leah resonated better with audiences than Erinn and CBS basically wanted a King of Queens redux. Reply

CBS practically outright stated that the audience connected with Leahs character and they enjoyed her connection with Kevin so they had to get rid of Erinn. Then Kevin tried to give some bs answer about wanting to explore Kevin as a single father and how it opened up more storylines or something like that. Reply

so their answer was to go and kill off Erinn's character? damn, that's way harsh. Reply

Lol I mean it’s just a 30 min mediocre sitcom and he tried to make it this deep exploration into his character Reply

that's a dick move from the show.



but what is she doing in those tweets?! Reply

If she did think, deep down, that what happened wasn't just a littllleeeeee bit shitty, she wouldn't be so snappish in her responses.



exactly. why respond at all, let it blow over. Reply

IDG why she even felt the need to respond to the second one lol, I get he @ her but still. Reply

This show isn’t as funny as King of Queens tbh. Reply

smh Reply

Charlie Harper teas Reply

Except that was actually hilarious. Reply

She needs to step back. Reply

why didn't they just give kevin and leah a kings and queens 2.0 Reply

Sorry but LMFAO at her responses! Reply

Those responses are Master Class levels, LoL. Reply

I can hear her saying all that and its killing me Reply

real things are going on in the world bit is giving me Natasha vibes



thebit is giving me Natasha vibes Reply

The other actress got a new job? God for her.



They should've just cancelled the show and done another, but this isn't the first time television reboots a show so Reply

Leah honestly should have just not responded. Reply

mte Reply

fr she comes off like an asshole imo Reply

She comes off as fine...



The fans are freaking out over some shitty sitcom. Reply

ia is



Why don't celebs have publicists anymore? Reply

