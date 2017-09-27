CI Kathryn

Kevin Can Wait receives backlash over handling of Erinn Hayes’ characters death




-Erinn Hayes was fired from KCW at the end of the shows first season, allegedly to pave way for Leah Remini who had proved to be a hit with the audience.

-CBS President Kelly Kahl promised that the reveal would “be treated with dignity and respect, and the show will move forward.”

-How did the show handle the characters death? Well....Kevin receives a flyer from Donna’s gym and is sad for like a hot minute as his daughter promises to call the gym to make sure the mistake doesn’t happen again; after all, it’s been “over a year” since Donna died. Kevin thanks her, then jokes, “But don’t throw that out; on the bottom, there’s a coupon for a kung-fu lesson.” Donna isn't mentioned again after that.

-Fans have called for the show to be cancelled in which has caused Leah to take to twitter:

















