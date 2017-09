Kevin Can Wait receives backlash over handling of Erinn Hayes’ characters death

Kevin Can Wait kicked off its reign as King of Queens 2.0 with mere seconds devoted to Kevin's wife's death https://t.co/qbgxyobx0K — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 26, 2017

Thank you for the reality check sweetie. You really checked me huh? — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

Sorry you won't be watching then — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

And put 299 people out of work? Good wish. Disgusted?! I have avorher show u should watch on Tuesday on @AETV see if you get disgusted then — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

1) I didn"t make that decision 2) it's a sitcom & it isn't that deep 3) she is on another show 4) real things are going on in the world. — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

How do you really feel? I feel like you are sugar coating it — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 25, 2017

-Erinn Hayes was fired from KCW at the end of the shows first season, allegedly to pave way for Leah Remini who had proved to be a hit with the audience.-CBS President Kelly Kahl promised that the reveal would “be treated with dignity and respect, and the show will move forward.”-How did the show handle the characters death? Well....Kevin receives a flyer from Donna’s gym and is sad for like a hot minute as his daughter promises to call the gym to make sure the mistake doesn’t happen again; after all, it’s been “over a year” since Donna died. Kevin thanks her, then jokes, “But don’t throw that out; on the bottom, there’s a coupon for a kung-fu lesson.” Donna isn't mentioned again after that.-Fans have called for the show to be cancelled in which has caused Leah to take to twitter:Source: 1