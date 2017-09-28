Rita Ora to host MTV EMA 2017
We’re so excited to announce our 2017 #MTVEMA host, THE AMAZING @RitaOra 👑🌹🇬🇧❤️ #LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/8LPShbLvbJ— MTV EMA (@mtvema) September 28, 2017
Confirmed. The ONTD fave will be the host of this year's MTV EMAs.
The award show will take place on November 12 at the SSE Arena in Wembley.
The mind boggles
We should all try new things from time to time!
It's so encouraging to see qualified people getting the job. She really ended nepotism.