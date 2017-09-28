Denis Villeneuve in talks to direct epic biopic Cleopetra
Hot off of directing BLADE RUNNER 2049, Denis Villeneuve in talks to direct epic biopic CLEOPATRA, per @miagaluppo https://t.co/pEHRLv15PP— Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) 27. September 2017
it's not clear if Angelina Jolie is still starring
The reason we consider it a flop is because of how the budgeting went down. It originally started at a budget of 5 million, but dramatically ballooned over time - in part due to Taylor's illness which required a tracheotomy. The movie sucked up so much money it forced Fox into the red for an extended period of time, inhibiting their ability to invest in new projects and hurting their bottom line overall.
Link: http://variety.com/2017/film/news/most-expensive-movie-pirates-of-the-caribbean-cleopatra-avatar-hollywood-budgets-1202434333/
Like either give it up or rly make it good for once
