Denis Villeneuve in talks to direct epic biopic Cleopetra

GET A WOMAN TO DIRECT!

My literal first thought.

Mte

That's too hard for Hollywood.

I'm glad cinematic icon, Academy Award Winner, humanitarian, political theorist, and nurturing mother St. Jolie of Nazareth has finally seemed to source a director for this long gestating EPIC. I am simply perched for more information and I will be following this developing story closely.



KYS Amy Pascal etc.

Angelina wanted it so bad, I wonder who they'd cast otherwise

Angelina sounds like a good choice. It has to be someone who already exudes fierceness

Hasn't every major studio adaptation of Cleopatra's life story majorly flopped?

The Taylor/Burton film made buckets of money, but it was a financial failure because the production was such a legendary disaster that its budget was impossible to make back.

The reason we consider it a flop is because of how the budgeting went down. It originally started at a budget of 5 million, but dramatically ballooned over time - in part due to Taylor's illness which required a tracheotomy. The movie sucked up so much money it forced Fox into the red for an extended period of time, inhibiting their ability to invest in new projects and hurting their bottom line overall.



Link:



If you're talking about the one from 1963 with Liz Taylor, that's actually a bit of a misconception. It's adjusted budget was 44 million (350 million now), but ended up making 57.7 million at the box office, turning an actual profit. It's also the greatest hit of 1963.The reason we consider it a flop is because of how the budgeting went down. It originally started at a budget of 5 million, but dramatically ballooned over time - in part due to Taylor's illness which required a tracheotomy. The movie sucked up so much money it forced Fox into the red for an extended period of time, inhibiting their ability to invest in new projects and hurting their bottom line overall.

The lost 1917 one with Theda Bara was apparently very successful before the Hays Code fucked everything up (before that fire finished the job)

Mteee

Like either give it up or rly make it good for once

none of those were directed by villeneuve though tbqhwy

Even if that's the case, they really should consider other Egyptian Queens like Nefertiti or Hatshepsut.

Enough about Cleopatra - we need a big budget movie for Nefertiti

mte!! or hatshepsut

I'd pay money to watch those movies sfm over Cleopatra.

hatshepsut is one of my top historical faves

YAAAAAAAAAAAS THIS FLAWFREE TASTE!

There is room for both stories about these women. I thought we were ~feminists~ here, what the fuck are you trying to do with this comment jw.

Queen Berenice II too would be cool. She basically had her first husband, the King of Egypt, killed for being unfaithful

if it's him + angie i'll... omg

Isn't there already going to be a Cleopatra series by the people that made Black Sails?

what

she's gonna be gay i'm so excited

Have any reviews come out about this? I feel like it'll be visually stunning but I'm holding my breath on the story/screenplay. (and by it I obv mean Blade Runner)



Edited at 2017-09-28 12:26 am (UTC)

the embargo has not been lifted yet, but im hearing its stunning and very different from the original. 🤷

The general sentiment after the social media embargo was lifted was if you're a fan of the original, you'll love it, Denis did a true sequel justice, but it is very very long and thinky/slower-paced, so some people are going be turned off.

The sheer disrespect and blatant unprofessionalism. I wish them both the very worst.

i hate scott rudin

ah, we had so much fun with that leak

ikr? Those were good times on ontd. Simpler times, too.

these people are so pathetic, why are they even in charge?

omg what

I love Denis so I'm gonna hope for the best here.

LUPITTAAAA

sis let's not. lupita is a beautiful woman, we don't need people thinking the product of generations of sibling incest could ever produce someone who looks like her 💀

then who, Rita Ora?

Ruth Negga.

i wish it was a woman but if it has to be a man im glad it's him. he does grandeur so well and, weirdly, sort of tastefully? it would be interesting to see a sweeping big-budget film set in egypt that doesn't look like a roland emmerich cheesefest



Reply

I still need to finish the Stacy Schiff bio. It's such a good read so far

it's such a good bio!

i really enjoyed it!

