I'm assuming some young adult intern is running Piggy's Twitter Reply

um, no?

Miss Piggy and the muppets are real, sentient beings. Reply

can't believe this still needs to be said Reply

tell ha! Reply

lmao Reply

hurry now is the relevant time to spill all of the cole sprouse gossip that were somehow unacceptable to have in their own post Reply

reluctantlylove , we need you! Expose him! Though if it might put you in any more hot water, then hold back Reply

My bb just got ha posting privileges back - don't you dare make her a martyr! Reply

hi Reply

I heard he eats 1 cracker a day Reply

wait i have so many questions. what gossip? why aren't we allowed to talk about it here? Reply

mte Reply

miss piggy is an ontd-er who thirsts after cole sprouse... ONE OF US! Reply

i wish to be excluded from this narrative Reply

u and me both, bb! Reply

have some shame. he’s an abusive, racist dick head Reply

He is?! Reply

no Reply

one of y'all you mean. Have SOME taste and thirst after Skeet, damn Reply

Which is weird. Abusive people usually are into people they can abuse and not another abuser. Reply

lmao at his response. It's the lack of punctuation that makes it. Reply

Miss Piggy is fabulous and should have much higher standards than that. Maybe she's drunk. Reply

drunk or already took her ambien. Reply

Miss Piggy needs taste. Dylan is the superior twin. Reply

the superior twin. now sis:



Why does Dylan Sprouse look like he's about to shoot Drake pic.twitter.com/4UfZXDn9Ap — k day (@KiannaBrooklyn) September 25, 2017

. now sis:

sjfhsfhafshfa Reply

Lmfao Reply

LMFAO Reply

Nnnn I didn't know these were two different pics and was so confused for a minute. Reply

screaming Reply

he cheated on his longtime girlfriend Reply

Seaux hawt...



Edited at 2017-09-28 12:55 am (UTC)

Dark-sided and immoral. Every day we stray further from God’s light and Jesus’ sacrifice for jokes and laughs on social media. Reply

omg Reply

How'd I miss this thread earlier? Reply

i see no lies here Reply

lmao gaaaawshhh Reply

I trust Miss Piggy to do the right thing. Also, theorizing about the abusive relationship between two muppets is exactly what I expect from Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. Reply

Lmao for real. Reply

Cole just reminds me of this one guy at my work who asked me if I knew what a wrench was Reply

isn't he messy Reply

Yes Reply

Bella Thorne also tried to hit that, but ended up dm-ing a fan account Reply

LOL, I remember that Reply

I don't even remember this how embarrassing Reply

WHAT, LMAO

no wonder she had to settle for tammy mongoose



Edited at 2017-09-28 01:15 am (UTC)

GO WITH GONZO Reply

Gonzo will forever be my Muppet fave. Reply

Honestly I can't pick just one, lol. I guess if I HAD to pick one it'd be Rowlf, though.



Also oop, I wanted that to read like "Go With God" but with Gonzo. XD

I've always been a Rowlf gal

Eh, I'd sit on his face. Reply

Miss Piggy doesn't need no man/Muppet to validate herself. Reply

