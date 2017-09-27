Miss Piggy Tries to Get At Cole Sprouse
It's right there in the tweets, but in case you need a recap:
-Lili muses over how messed up Kermit and Miss Piggy's relationship is
-Miss Piggy says she's over Kermit and wants Cole
-Cole responds and would probably be into muppet sex
source:1/2
Miss Piggy needs to love herself
Miss Piggy and the muppets are real, sentient beings.
Edited at 2017-09-28 12:55 am (UTC)
no wonder she had to settle for tammy mongoose
Edited at 2017-09-28 01:15 am (UTC)
Also oop, I wanted that to read like "Go With God" but with Gonzo. XD
Edited at 2017-09-28 12:42 am (UTC)
#notmymuppets